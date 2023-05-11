Politics
Erdogan’s rival boosted by withdrawal ahead of Turkey’s presidential election
Man challenging Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential elections this weekend received a boost on Thursday when a candidate from a small party abruptly withdrew and a closely watched poll gave him a further edge five percentage points.
Muharrem Ince, one of four candidates vying for Sunday’s vote, said on Thursday he was withdrawing from the race.
Ince was one of four candidates to vote, alongside Erdogan, his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Sinan Ogan.
His withdrawal could reshape the final days of campaigning in what is seen as Erdogan’s biggest test in his two-decade rule.
Turkey’s main stock index jumped 6% after Ince made the shock announcement outside his party’s headquarters in Ankara. Financial markets are on edge as Kilicdaroglu has pledged to reverse Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies.
A poll by pollster Konda backed Erdogan with 43.7% and Kilicdaroglu with 49.3%, leaving him short of the majority needed to win in the first round and suggesting the election would go to a runoff between the two men on May 28.
The survey was conducted on May 6 and 7, before Inces’ announcement.
Nonetheless, the results were largely in line with some other polls that put Kilicdaroglu in the lead. He was nominated as the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance and also leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the banner under which Ince unsuccessfully ran for president in 2018.
Erdogan’s re-election bid has been complicated by a cost-of-living crisis, triggered by a falling pound and runaway inflation, and a devastating earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey. and left millions homeless.
Ince, who had 2.2% support in Konda’s poll, said he had been the target of a smear campaign that included fake videos and documents circulating on social media, and he accused journalists and prosecutors for not doing their job.
I’m not afraid of storylines, fake video edits, bills and non-existent jeeps. I have resisted them for 45 days already, he said, adding that some people had accused him of working with Erdogan to prevent the election of Kilicdaroglu.
I withdraw from the application. I am doing this for my country, he said.
He did not support another candidate and asked people to vote for his party in the legislative elections.
There is no doubt that Erdogan faces a majority that wants change and includes young people, said Asli Aydintasbas, a visiting scholar at the Brookings Institution. The only question is whether people believe that Kilicdaroglu is this agent of change.
Whether he barely wins or not, I feel like the Erdogan era is over, she added. Turkish society is ready to move on. And unfortunately, President Erdogan does not leave behind an institutional governance model.
On the string
The Konda survey put support for fourth presidential candidate Sinan Ogan at 4.8%. Konda had said that the majority of Ogans and Inces voters were inclined to vote for Kilicdaroglu in the second round.
A Metropoll poll also showed the vote heading for a runoff, with Kilicdaroglu getting 49.1% and Erdogan 46.9%. In a second round, it showed Kilicdaroglu winning with 51.3%.
Konda backed Erdogan’s ruling alliance with 44.0% in the parliamentary vote, ahead of the main opposition alliance with 39.9%. The pro-Kurdish HDP party, which supports Kilicdaroglu, should play a role of kingmaker.
Konda said the HDP, which is running under the banner of another party due to the threat of a legal ban, and its leftist allies would win 12.3% of the vote in the parliamentary vote. That would leave Erdogan and his allies in the minority.
Konda, which publicly releases only one poll ahead of the votes, conducted face-to-face interviews with 3,480 people at 35 provincial centers. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.2% at a 99% confidence level, Konda said.
