De-Americanize: How China is remaking its chip business





Last October, plans to build a massive semiconductor factory owned by a major state-backed company in central China fell into disarray. The Biden administration had escalated the trade war over technology, cutting off China’s access to the Western tools and skilled workers it needed to build the most advanced semiconductors. Some employees of American nationality have left the company. Three U.S. equipment suppliers almost immediately halted shipments and service, and Europe and Japan are expected to do the same soon. The facility was owned by Yangtze Memory Technologies Corporation, or YMTC, a memory chip company that Xi Jinping, President of China, has touted as the standard bearer for China’s race for autonomy. Now the chipmaker and its peers are hastily overhauling supply chains and rewriting business plans. Nearly seven months later, US trade barriers have accelerated China’s push for a more independent chip industry. Western technology and money have retreated, but public funding is flowing in to cultivate local alternatives to produce less advanced but still lucrative semiconductors. And China hasn’t given up on making high-end chips: manufacturers are trying to work with older parts from abroad not blocked by US sanctions, as well as less advanced equipment at home.

The tough U.S. restrictions stemmed from concern over what Washington officials saw as the threat posed by China’s use of its tech companies to modernize its military arsenal. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, recently characterized the sentiment amid a new consensus in Washington that decades of economic integration with China has not been entirely successful, adding that the new controls have been carefully designed to tackle China’s most advanced semiconductors. Under the October rules, American companies and citizens can no longer help Chinese companies build chip technology that meets a certain threshold of sophistication. The controls went beyond the Trump administration’s trade restrictions that targeted specific companies like Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

During these past trade tensions, Beijing has mobilized huge sums to cultivate local alternatives to Western chipmakers. But foreign components were readily available and of higher quality, which prevented many Chinese companies from making the switch. These reservations about using materials from China seem to be easing. Chinese tech companies up and down the supply chain are evaluating how to replace Western chips and related components, even those unaffected by US controls. Guangzhou Automobile Group, a state-owned electric vehicle manufacturer, said in February that it intended to eventually buy all of its roughly 1,000 chips in its cars from Chinese suppliers. It currently sources 90% of its chips overseas.

The current focus in China in many areas is to de-Americanize supply chains, said Paul Triolo, senior vice president for China at Albright Stonebridge Group, a strategy firm. Dozens of Chinese chip companies are finalizing plans to raise funds through public offerings this year. They include China’s second-largest chipmaker, Hua Hong Semiconductor, as well as a chipping tool manufacturer supported by Huawei. Technology disputes between the world’s two largest economies show no signs of easing. The Biden administration has drafted, but not yet released, new rules that would restrict U.S. venture capital investments in advanced chip companies in China. Foreign investment in China’s semiconductor sector has already fallen this year to $600 million, its lowest level since 2020, according to data from PitchBook, which tracks private financing. And officials are mulling tighter controls on technologies such as quantum computing or chip-making equipment. US restrictions prompted Beijing to activate a state fund that had been dormant due to waste and corruption: the government’s Big Fund injected around $1.9 billion into YMTC in February to bolster its response to the restrictions Americans. The fund also recently put money into suppliers of chip equipment and hardware, according to state media.

The new subsidies are aimed at removing Western components from Chinese supply chains. The southern city of Guangzhou has devoted more than $21 billion this year for semiconductors and other technology projects, including those trying to replace Western suppliers of chip equipment. Purchase orders for Chinese-made equipment have increased in recent months, according to company reports and press releases.

Mr. Xi has been candid about what he sees as an effort by Western countries to impose a total lockdown on China. During an important legislative meeting in March, the Chinese president interrupted the remarks of a delegate from a Chinese crane manufacturer. The exchange was widely reported by state media: Are the chips inside your cranes of local origin? Mr. Xi asked. Yes, said the delegate. So far, less than 1% of all semiconductors in China are at the high end of the industry subject to US controls, according to estimates by Yole Group, a market research firm. The rest are less advanced or mature semiconductors, found in consumer electronics and cars, and make up the vast majority of the business, said Jean-Christophe Eloy, chief executive of Yole Group. Those chips, largely untouched by the Biden administration’s October scrutiny, are now seeing a surge in investment, he added. China’s two biggest chipmakers, the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, or SMIC, and Hua Hong Semiconductor have each announced billions of dollars this year to expand production of mature chips, according to public announcements. Yet in the long term, China’s lack of access to the world-class tools needed to manufacture chips could hamper its progress in many cutting-edge industries like artificial intelligence and aerospace, according to Handel Jones, chief executive. CEO of International Business Strategies, a consulting firm.

Last August, YMTC had targeted a three-fold increase in its share of global chip production to 13% by 2027, challenging incumbent chip operators like US-based Micron Technology, according to Yole Groups estimates. . Faced with problems building its second factory, production by Chinese memory chipmakers is expected to decline, slipping to just 3% of the market in 2027. International companies that previously invested in China’s semiconductor industry are diverting their investments elsewhere. Major Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or TSMC, are investing billions of dollars in new production in the United States. The Taiwanese chipmaker is seeking US subsidies for its Arizona plant that force it to cap its investment in China for a decade.

At the same time, experts say weakening foreign influence on China’s chip industry is creating opportunities for domestic companies. Last month, a semiconductor equipment maker went public in Shanghai. Shares of the company, Crystal Growth & Energy Equipment, have soared 30% since its debut. It’s because of the sanctions that there is now room in the market, said Xiang Ligang, director of a Beijing-based technology consortium that has advised the Chinese government on technology issues. Now we have a chance to grow.

The recent increase in government liquidity could increase China’s share of global low-end chip production. Over the next decade, China could account for around half of the world’s production capacity of a class of mature semiconductors, according to a report jointly written by Rhodium Group, a consulting firm, and Stiftung Neue Verantwortung, a think tank in Berlin. This could create new supply chain vulnerabilities for foreign companies, said Jan-Peter Kleinhans, co-author of the report. Putting all your eggs in one basket is a stupid idea, he explained. This is a choke point that can be exploited. Ana Swanson contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/11/technology/china-us-chip-controls.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos