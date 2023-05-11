US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Modi for a state visit on June 22





US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 22 for a state visit that will confirm the deep and close partnership between the two countries, the White House announced on Wednesday. The visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception at the White House, will reinforce Washington and New Delhi’s shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, the statement said. The invitation comes as India and the United States seek to build support against China’s growing assertiveness, and despite growing concerns over human rights and democratic backsliding in the most populous nation. of the world. For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. The Modis government has been widely accused by political opponents and rights groups of using the law to target and silence critics. This will be Modi’s first state visit to the United States. He visited Biden at the White House in 2021, but as part of the Quad summit bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India. This time, India would have pushed to the pump for a full state visit. The trip will include a state dinner. The visit will also reinforce the two countries’ common will to elevate our strategic technology partnership, particularly in the areas of defense, clean energy and space, the White House statement continued. Leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people connections, as well as our work together to address the common challenges of climate change, workforce development and health security, a he declared. Learn more: UAE-India CEPA Boosts Industrial Production, Launches New Era of Prosperity: Minister Tata and IndiGo set to swoop on Go Airs aircraft assets Indias Go Airlines seeks speedy bankruptcy order and must stop issuing tickets

