CNN still doesn’t know how to handle Donald Trump





Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the DoubleTree Manchester Downtown on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Manchester, NH.

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

CNN still has a problem with Donald Trump.

Under new CEO Chris Licht, the cable news network has wanted to reinvent itself as a sane, politically low commodity since Discovery merged with WarnerMedia last year.

Wednesday’s 70-minute town hall with Trump, hosted by anchor Kaitlin Collins, was CNN’s first big opportunity since the change in ownership to present itself as a factual network. Licht told CNBC last year that the network wants to hear from both Democrats and Republicans, but it won’t allow people to come in and say it’s raining when it’s not.

Trump has a history of peddling voter fraud, an example of saying it’s raining when it’s not. But instead of forcing Trump to stay within the confines of the truth, City Hall set up a dynamic where Trump trampled on Collins, who repeatedly tried to stop him from lying throughout the event. an hour or more.

Collins made it clear throughout the event when Trump was veering off to Neverland. It might have worked journalistically had it not been for the fact that CNN inexplicably allowed a partisan audience to encourage Trump’s comments throughout the event. The effect of the noisy crowd transformed the town hall from a potentially probative interview into a de facto Trump rally, undermining Collins’ attempts to hold him to account.

At one point, embarrassed by Collins’ constant attempt to tie Trump to the truth, Trump called Collins a “mean person”. The crowd cheered.

Collins spent the first 20 minutes of town hall discussing his refusal to back down on allegations of voter fraud, which have been consistently denied by the courts, election experts and even several prominent Republicans. She responded to a question from an audience member who asked if Trump would “suspend polarizing talks about voter fraud” during his run for president.

Trump seemed confused by the question.

“If I see voter fraud, I think I have an obligation to say so,” Trump said. “But the answer is yes.”

Collins continued, “So you’re suspending discussions, at his question, about the 2020 election during the campaign trail?”

Trump responded with a no answer: “Well, I guess we’re just going to win. We’re at a point now. We’re getting so close. Let’s win it again and get our country right.”

About 10 seconds later, he continued with, “The Constitution says we’re supposed to have legal, well-maintained, well-watched elections. And we haven’t had that.”

Collins again interjected that there was no evidence of voter fraud. Trump responded by saying he knew she had an agenda but ‘it was a horrible election’ and ‘unless someone is very stupid…’ before pausing and not finishing the thought. .

In other words, Trump said he would suspend discussions of 2020 voter fraud, then seconds later talked about 2020 voter fraud. Additionally, he brushed off Collins’ attempt to keep within the bounds of reality like having an agenda.

That’s Trump’s problem in a nutshell. Fact-checking Trump live in an interview is extremely difficult, as he will overwhelm most investigators with a torrent of words.

CNN reaction

“Tonight, Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist,” CNN said in a statement. “She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she tracked and fact-checked President Trump in real time to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as a that Republican frontrunner. That’s CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.”

Licht followed up Thursday morning with an inside staff address, saying he thought the event “absolutely, unequivocally” served America.

“You don’t have to like the president’s responses, but you can’t say we haven’t received them,” Licht said, according to a transcript obtained by CNBC. “It’s our job to get answers. And we’ve held it accountable like no other news agency in years.”

But even CNN executives must have realized that Collins didn’t really hold Trump to account on Wednesday. His attempts to keep him on track were admirable, but amounted to an exhausted parent trying and failing to stop his kids from eating their Halloween candy after a trick or treat. Additionally, CNN had added a crowd of hundreds of people to cheer every time a child ate a candy.

“While it might have been uncomfortable to hear people cheering in response to some of the president’s responses, this audience represents the views of a large portion of America,” Licht said. “The mistake the media has made in the past is ignoring that they exist.”

The town hall was a successful event in that it allowed CNN audiences to rewatch Donald Trump, who leads the polls as the Republican favorite to win the nomination in 2024. Viewers can now get their own opinion about what they saw.

The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav told CNBC last week why CNN allowed Trump to participate in a town hall despite his history of voter fraud.

“For us, the goal is to get the right message, to have the right brand, to have the right balance,” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “There are a number of advocacy networks. Our goal is to be a network of facts, the best version of the facts, as Carl Bernstein would say, of great journalism, and not just politics, but when we do politics, we need to represent both sides.”

From an event point of view, the configuration of the town hall did not allow the best version of the facts to be presented. It may be an olive branch for Trump supporters, but it’s not the best journalism.

WATCH: He just found out Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, awards him $5 million in damages in total.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/05/11/cnn-trump-town-hall-aftermath.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos