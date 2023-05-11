Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders immediate release of Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered the immediate release of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani cricketer and prime minister, after declaring his arrest “unlawful” on Thursday. Pakistan’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has ordered Imran’s immediate release after the warrants by which he was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday were also declared null and void.

Imran will now be transferred to a guest house at the police headquarters in Islamabad, and he was ordered to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday, which ruled his arrest lawful.

It marks a quick turnaround two days after Imran was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers, a federal paramilitary law enforcement force, after reporting to the IHC on an unrelated matter. At the time, he was arrested in connection with the Al Qadir University affair, an institution he founded as Prime Minister in 2019 and of which he remains president. The manner of the arrest, which saw Imran led away by dozens of paramilitary police, drew fierce criticism in Pakistan and elsewhere. According to Dawn, Imran alleged in the Supreme Court that the arrest was violent and that he was beaten with sticks.

Imran was being held by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and had been ordered by the IHC to remain in pre-trial detention for eight days. It was this decision that Imran immediately appealed, which led to his release being ordered on Thursday. The decision does not represent an acquittal in this case – the release comes from the Supreme Court which determined that the arrest procedure was improper.

Moments after Imran’s release, his supporters gathered outside the court to celebrate and chant slogans. His arrest led to violent and deadly protests across Pakistan, including in Lahore, where the corps commander’s house was ransacked and set on fire. Clashes between the Pakistani army and supporters of Imran’s party, the PTI, have continued over the past two days.

Mobile internet remains suspended across the country and social media sites have been blocked. Conservative estimates put the number of people killed at 12.

The current federal government in Pakistan, which replaced Imran’s government in April 2022 after a vote of no confidence, has often called for his arrest, as have several courts over the past year. There were two separate concerted attempts to arrest him at his residence in March, where police were thwarted by a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence to help him resist arrest. Several polls showed Imran holding a clear lead as the country’s most popular politician, and he accused the government of thwarting the democratic rights of Pakistani citizens by refusing to hold elections.

“They either want to arrest me or disqualify me because they are afraid [of the fact] that my party is one of the most popular in the history of Pakistan,” Imran Khan told Al Jazeera in March as attempts to arrest him from his residence in Lahore were underway. Last November, Imran was shot in the leg after an assassination attempt while leading a protest march in Wazirabad in Punjab.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/supreme-court-of-pakistan-orders-immediate-release-of-imran-khan-1374891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos