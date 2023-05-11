Xi Jinping urges submarine crews to become elite force





Chinese President Xi Jinping recently responded to a letter from a submarine crew, urging them to continuously improve their ability to complete missions and tasks, and strive to become an elite force with global competence. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, noted that the submarine force, which operates on the high seas, is charged with glorious missions and bears great responsibility. . He called on the force to make greater contributions to achieve the goals set for the People’s Liberation Army’s centenary in 2027. In 2013, Xi visited the submarine’s crew, and they had lunch and in-depth conversations together. Recently, the crew wrote a letter to Xi, expressing their desire to intensify training, improve combat readiness and enhance war-winning capabilities. In his response letter, Xi said he remembered the pleasant time he spent with the crew ten years ago and was glad to hear that they had taken the initiative. to shoulder their responsibilities, achieved a series of breakthroughs and performed various tasks excellently. (Cover: A new type of nuclear submarine takes part in a naval parade held to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Navy off Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province, April 23, 2019. /Xinhua) Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-05-11/Xi-replies-to-letter-from-PLA-Navy-Submarine-Force-sailors-1jINEuC6Eik/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos