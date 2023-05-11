Anthony Seldon: ‘Boris Johnson didn’t read his documents’





Nine months after leaving Downing Street, Boris Johnson continues to haunt British political life. Three chaotic years in office, which the famous historian Anthony Seldon, a specialist in Prime Ministers, traces in an uncompromising book (Johnson at 10 The Inside Storywith Raymond Newell), which caused quite a stir across the Channel. The career of this enigmatic man, punctuated with hilarious sallies, brilliant political intuitions and shameful lies, will it initially leave a bitter taste? Interview. LExpress: For you, the major event in Boris Johnson’s career is Brexit. For what ? Anthony Seldon: If it had not joined the Brexit camp, the United Kingdom would have remained in the European Union. Former Mayor of London, Boris Johnson was considered a credible politician. There is no suggestion that he believed in Brexit. What he believed in was his career. Before opting to leave the EU, he refused to choose for a long time. Then, as Prime Minister, he also played a role in the war in Ukraine, establishing a strong personal relationship with Volodymyr Zelensky. The pandemic was also a defining crisis of its passage Downing Street Boris Johnson is very liberal, opposed to state intrusion into people’s lives, very permissive, and he doesn’t like moral judgements. Instinctively, he is therefore against confinement. But the scientists told him it was essential. For him, it was torture. He didn’t understand the scientific data, couldn’t stick to a line of conduct. The mandate of each Prime Minister is defined by a major crisis. He was unlucky, unlike for example Gordon Brown [NDLR : Premier ministre de 2007 2010]who found himself faced with a financial crisis despite being competent in economics. Johnson knew neither epidemics nor science, even though he favored vaccination. Was he really a bad prime minister? He was a very bad prime minister. Proponents of remaining in the EU accuse him of having chosen to leave; supporters of Brexit, for not having benefited from it. He should have done better. It hasn’t prepared the country for rising prices, growing NHS waiting lists [NDLR : le National Health Service, systme de sant publique au Royaume-Uni]. He took everything lightly, lacked compassion for people, did not read his documents. And he had a dislike for Parliament, the civil service, the BBC, the universities, the French president According to you, Boris Johnson at least listened to the citizens who felt excluded by the elites of the metropolises He could have defended those who feel excluded by theestablishment ais of the metropolises of the south-east of England. The problem was that he himself was from the metropolises of south-east England, a former mayor, white. He lacked authenticity. Is a Downing Street return possible? No, Boris Johnson cannot return. His image was too damaged, because he never clearly defended any cause. He could say what he opposed, but not what he supported. People liked him because he was charismatic and funny. Look at the polls: of course he is no longer popular! He was abandoned by his own party. Johnson lacked credibility, and that’s a shame because he had some of the qualities needed to be prime minister: charisma, charm, persuasion, humor, people enjoyed his company. Rishi Sunak, who lacks his charisma, inherits a degraded situation.

