Pakistan. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s arrest was illegal, according to high court rules

Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was unlawful, overturning on Tuesday a ruling by lower courts that it was lawful.

The court ordered Khan’s release, according to officials from Khan’s political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Khan was arrested on May 9 by paramilitary troops in a sudden operation that saw officers force their way into a courthouse in the capital Islamabad to detain him on multiple corruption charges.

He was then held in a guesthouse inside police headquarters where he appeared for a special hearing before a judge behind closed doors on Wednesday before being remanded in custody for eight days on a charge brought by Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency.

Khans’ lawyers had filed a petition against the legal proceedings against their client which were being held at police headquarters instead of a courthouse.

Police had justified the move, saying it was to keep Khan away from the public in order to maintain law and order.

Following his arrest, eight people died and hundreds were arrested as protests pitting his supporters against army supporters turned violent.

The former prime minister is accused of illegally acquiring land to build a university and was also charged in a separate case with illegally selling gifts sent to him by foreign leaders during his tenure.

In a pre-recorded statement posted on YouTube by the political party Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after his arrest, the former prime minister said he had been detained on erroneous charges and told his supporters that the time had come for all of you to come and fight for your rights.

The arrest of former cricketers-turned-politicians has supercharged what was already a tense confrontation between the military and Khans’ supporters that had been simmering for months.

The biggest protests took place in the cities of Lahore and Peshawar, two political strongholds of Khan, and saw crowds clash with security forces.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the headquarters of national broadcaster Radio Pakistan in Peshawar, setting the building on fire.

At least eight people died in the clashes and more than 300 were injured, officials said. More than 650 people have been detained in Khyber Pakhunkhwa province, a government official who asked not to be named told CNN on Thursday.

Police said nearly 1,000 Khan supporters were arrested in the country’s most populous province of Punjab, according to Reuters.

Private schools have been closed across the country, with some countries, including the United States, issuing travel advisories. The government blocked mobile internet services in a bid to quell the chaos, disrupting access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Popular apps and digital payment systems were also disrupted.

