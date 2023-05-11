Erdogan’s bid to stay in power as Turkey’s president gets tougher





A Turkish presidential candidate announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing from the race, a move that should strengthen President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger. Muharrem Ince, leader of the centre-left Homeland Party, was one of four candidates in the May 14 presidential election. Turkey will also hold parliamentary elections at the same time. Ince had come under heavy criticism for splitting the votes of the six-party National Alliance, which united behind the candidacy of main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and for possibly forcing the race presidential in a second round. “I’m stepping back from the race,” Ince told reporters outside his party headquarters. “I’m doing this for my country.” Slight advance Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister and president since 2003, faces the toughest election in his 20-year rule. The polls had given Kilicdaroglu a slight lead over Erdogan, although none of the candidates had to garner more than 50% of the votes required to be elected in the first round. “Of course, it’s impossible to understand why he stepped down. Honestly, I was saddened,” Erdogan said at an election rally in Ankara. “Now we will continue with the remaining candidates. What matters is the decision of my people.” Ince garnered around 8% of the vote when he announced his candidacy, but his approval rating has since dropped to around 2%, according to opinion polls. People wait for a bus in front of a poster of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Wednesday. Erdogan will face his biggest electoral test on Sunday as Turkey heads to the polls in the country’s general election. (Burak Kara/Getty Images) Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still run in the parliamentary elections, and he called for voting for the party “from every household”. The incendiary politician did not say he was giving up in favor of Kilicdaroglu, but analysts say his withdrawal will likely benefit the National Alliance. Members of the Alliance of Nations welcomed Ince’s decision and Kilicdaroglu called on him to join the opposition coalition. “Let’s leave behind old resentments, old grievances,” Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter. The 58-year-old former physics professor previously ran against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential elections, under the banner of Kilicdaroglu’s main opposition party, the CHP. He had won about 30% of the vote, but then split from the party. “They won’t have any excuses if they lose the election,” Ince said, apparently referring to Kilicdaroglu. Remaining in the presidential race with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, the 55-year-old former academician Sinan Ogan, supported by an anti-migrant party.

