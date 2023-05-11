Politics
Hope for political engagement on internal dialogue in Myanmar: Widodo
Based on the decision of the leaders, Myanmar was not invited to the political level meeting
Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggar (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has expressed hope that all stakeholders in Myanmar will have the political commitment to conduct internal dialogue to find a solution to the nation’s protracted conflict.
“We hope Myanmar will also have the political commitment to conduct internal dialogue among themselves,” he said in his closing press release for the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT ), THURSDAY.
He informed that Indonesia has conducted megaphone-free diplomacy with all stakeholders in Myanmar.
According to him, the decision was in line with the five-point consensus mandate formulated by ASEAN leaders in April 2021 to help end the conflict in Myanmar.
Three points of consensus call for an end to violence, dialogue with all stakeholders and the appointment of a special envoy to support mediation and dialogue.
In addition, the consensus urges the junta to allow ASEAN to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar and to allow an ASEAN special envoy to visit and meet with stakeholders in Myanmar.
According to ASEAN, so far the Burmese army junta failed to implement the five-point consensus. Therefore, the organization excluded the junta high-level meetings.
“Based on the decision of the leaders, Myanmar was not invited to the meeting at the political level,” Widodo said.
However, the head of state stressed that the Indonesian government is ready to engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar for humanitarian reasons.
“Indonesia is ready to talk to anyone in Myanmar, including the junta and all stakeholders in Myanmar, for the good of humanity,” he added.
Earlier, leaders of the 42nd ASEAN Summit stressed that acts that undermine human values in Myanmar cannot be tolerated.
They also issued a joint statement on the sidelines of the summit supporting President Widodo’s statement in response to the recent attacks on the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Management (AHA Center) and the ASEAN monitoring in Myanmar.
“We support the ASEAN Chair’s efforts, including Indonesia’s efforts to continue engaging stakeholders in Myanmar and encourage progress in implementing the Five Point Consensus,” he said. one of the points of the press release published on Wednesday.
Besides the joint statement, the 42nd ASEAN Summit also produced at least 10 other documents in high-level meetings on May 10-11, 2023.
These documents include the Declaration on the Eradication of Human Trafficking through the Misuse of Technology, the Declaration on the Development of Regional Electric Vehicle Ecosystems, the Declaration on Increasing Regional Payments Connectivity and the promotion of local currency transactions, the Declaration on the Placement and Protection of Migrant Fishermen, the Declaration on the Protection of Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families in Crisis Situations and the Declaration on One Health Initiatives.
They further include joint statements, namely the statement on the establishment of the ASEAN Village Network, the statement on the recent attack on the accompaniment of the AHA Center and the ASEAN Monitoring Team in Myanmar , the Statement on Developing an ASEAN Post-2025 Community Vision Network, the Statement on Building ASEAN Capacity and Effectiveness, as well as the Statement of the Leaders of the 42nd ASEAN Summit .
