Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Imran Khan’s release





Islamabad — There was a major turn of events in Pakistan on Thursday as the country’s highest court ordered the immediate release of former prime minister Imran Khan and ruled his arrest on Tuesday unlawful. Major cities have been paralyzed this week by violent protests and riots sparked by the arrest of Khan, a national cricketing legend turned political opposition leader, on corruption charges. Khan remains hugely popular in the country of 230 million despite being forced out last year with a no-confidence vote in Pakistan’s parliament, and his arrest has infuriated his supporters.

The streets were calmer on Thursday after two days of violence that left at least eight people dead. But the nuclear-armed Asian nation was left reeling after most of the leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) political party were arrested. The country’s powerful military and the current prime minister, who is backed by the military, warned protesters on Wednesday that any further unrest would be dealt with harshly.

A supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan throws a stone at police officers near a pile of burning tires during clashes in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 10, 2023. AP

Here’s what to know about the chaos, how Pakistan got here, and what could come next:

Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders Khan’s release

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday heard a petition from Khan’s lawyer, who demanded the politician’s release and called his arrest on Tuesday illegal. The court expressed its displeasure with the way Khan was taken into custody in another courtroom earlier in the week, and ordered authorities to bring him to trial in the high court. ‘hour.

When Khan was summoned, the court ruled his arrest on Tuesday unlawful for the way it was carried out, then quickly ordered the 70-year-old politician’s immediate release.

Khan was detained in a lower court on Tuesday after appearing on corruption charges brought by Islamabad police. As he reported to court, dozens of National Accountability Bureau officers, backed by paramilitary troops, stormed the courtroom, smashing windows after Khan’s guards refused to open the door.

Amid speculation ahead of his appearance on Thursday that the Supreme Court might order his release, National Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters in Islamabad that it would be ‘unfair’ for the Supreme Court to intervene in this way . Aurangzeb noted the violence incited by Khan’s supporters this week and said a release order would amount to “everybody’s license to kill”.

Khan remained in Supreme Court custody on Thursday and was moved to a nearby police guest house to spend the night. He was due to appear in Islamabad’s Lower High Court on Friday, which will now have to reconsider its decision made earlier in the week to have him remanded for eight days on corruption charges.

Who is Imran Khan?

Imran Khan, 70, served as Prime Minister of Pakistan for four years, until his ousting in November 2022. He remains the leader of the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), which stands for Movement for justice in English. .

Khan established the party after retiring from a distinguished career as captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. He led the team to win the Cricket World Cup in 1992, cementing his status as a national hero.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and injured 03:29

Disillusioned with the widespread corruption in Pakistani politics, he left the sports world to create his political party in 1998. A decade later, he was finally elected Prime Minister in 2018, enjoying the support of the country’s all-powerful army. But he has since fallen dramatically out of favor with army leaders and was voted out of parliament last year.

Why was Imran Khan arrested?

Ironically, having been a strong campaigner against corruption and bribery, Khan now faces a series of bribery and bribery cases.

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that Khan was arrested this week on the orders of the country’s top anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He said Khan and his wife Bushra were suspected of having received land worth around $24.7 million from a developer who had been accused of money laundering by British authorities.

Sanaullah said British authorities returned $240 million to Pakistan as part of the case, and Khan was accused of returning that money to the property developer instead of keeping it in the national treasury when he was Prime Minister.

Khan vehemently denies any wrongdoing and insists all the charges against him – which include more than 100 separate cases brought against him since his ousting in 2022 – are a ruse to prevent him from running in the elections due in November of this year.

Khan is the seventh Pakistani prime minister in the country’s history to be arrested for corruption.

What happens next, and why is it important?

The confrontation between Khan’s supporters and the ruling coalition government is expected to escalate further ahead of his next court appearance on May 17, when his pretrial detention will be reviewed. If the judge decides to release Khan, he and the PTI might be emboldened and he would likely return home to the city of Lahore, where his supporters could more effectively try to protect him from another arrest.

If the political unrest around Khan continues, it could derail national elections scheduled for November.

A policeman holding a machine gun walks past a burning car during a protest by Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists and supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran against the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar , May 10, 2023. ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty

Pakistan’s military has ruled the country for most of its 75-year history, and most observers believe that army generals still pull the strings of its civilian government. Many Pakistanis fear that the military will intervene to overthrow the civilian government and impose martial law if unrest continues and military installations are attacked again.

The impoverished country is mired in a deep and worsening economic crisis, with food inflation over 36%. Many experts believe the government is on the verge of defaulting on its international debt payments, which could trigger a complete economic collapse. The value of the Pakistani rupee hit an all-time low against the US dollar on Wednesday, and it continued its precipitous fall as trading began in interbank markets on Thursday.

The instability caused by Khan’s arrest has added to a sense of impending doom in the country, and the immediate question is how the military will react to any further outbreak of protests.

If the generals take a heavy-handed approach to the unprecedented challenge to their power, it could lead to a wider internal conflict, and a crisis of stability in a nuclear-armed country that has strained relations with its nuclear-armed neighbor. nuclear weapons, India, would be a cause for worldwide concern.

CBS News’ Tucker Reals contributed to this report.

