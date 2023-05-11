PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat on Friday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Gujarat on Friday to lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore and also award houses built under the central government’s housing scheme to 19,000 beneficiaries. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the Prime Minister will attend the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan’ in Gandhinagar and will also visit Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). During the program in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore. These include projects from the Department of Urban Development, the Department of Water Supply, the Department of Roads and Transport, and the Department of Mines and Minerals. Projects being inaugurated include augmentation of drinking water supply systems to several villages in Banaskantha district, upper river bridge in Ahmedabad, drainage collection network in Naroda GIDC, sewage treatment at Mehsana and Ahmedabad, auditorium at Dahegam among others. Projects whose foundation stone would be laid include bulk pipeline project in Junagadh district, augmentation of water supply systems in Gandhinagar district, construction of sky bridges, new water distribution station water, various urban planning roads, among others. Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for the PMAY projects (rural and urban), as well as participate in the Gruh Pravesh of around 19,000 houses built under the scheme, the PMO statement said. “He will hand over the keys to the beneficiaries of the scheme during the scheme. The total expenditure for these projects is around Rs 1,950 crore,” the PMO added. PM Modi at GIFT City During his visit to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), he will review the status of various ongoing projects there and also have interaction with GIFT IFSC to understand their experience and future plans. PM Modi will also visit key infrastructure in GIFT City including the underground tunnel and the automated waste sorting plant. Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan Also, Modi is expected to participate in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan which is the 29th Biennial Conference of the Federation of Primary Teachers of India. Also read: Relief for Eknath Shinde govt: Maha Guv failed to act according to law, but can’t restore Thackeray govt, says SC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/in-focus/story/pm-modi-to-launch-projects-worth-rs-4400-crore-in-gujarat-on-friday-380895-2023-05-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos