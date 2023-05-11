Trump says rape accuser is ‘wacky job’ and verdict that he was responsible for sex abuse a ‘rigged deal’ at town hall





GOFFSTOWN, NH – Former President Donald Trump argued that a federal jury’s verdict that he was responsible for sexual abuse was “a rigged deal” during a controversial prime-time town hall of Republican voters and independents Wednesday night in a crucial early-vote state presidential primary.

The town hall, at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire, was held a day after a New York jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll at an upscale department store in Manhattan nearly three decades ago, but not responsible for the rape Carroll accused Trump of committing.

In addition to trashing the verdict, Trump claimed Carroll was “a crazy job.” The former president also reiterated that he had “never met this woman” and claimed that “it’s a fake story, a made up story”.

The jury found within hours Tuesday that Trump was also liable for defamation based on the former president’s denial of Carrolls’ claims in an October 2022 social media post, when he called her ” hoax” and “scam”. The jury awarded Carroll nearly $5 million in damages for his assault and defamation charges.

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan courthouse after a jury found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexually assaulting her at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s on May 09, 2023 in New York. The jury awarded him $5 million in damages for his assault and defamation charges. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

And the verdict may serve as potential or partial vindication for more than a dozen women who over the years have filed sexual misconduct allegations against the former president.

Trump, taking to social media after the verdict, said “THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME, A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER!” And the former president, in an interview with Fox News Digital just after the verdict, reiterated that he had “absolutely no idea” who Carroll was and added that the hell was appealing the decision in the civil case.

The verdict came nearly six months after Trump’s third consecutive term in the White House, where public opinion polls indicate he is currently the overwhelming frontrunner early in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. ((Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images))

As of now, when it comes to their pick for their party’s flag bearer in 2024, it seems many Republican voters have ignored the many accusations and allegations the former president has faced over the years.

But CNN’s town hall before a few hundred Republican or GOP-leaning voters in the state that holds the first and second all-around contests of the GOP presidential nominating calendar was the first real test of how the jury’s verdict of this week in the civil trial will impact the Republican base.

Most of Trump’s real or likely rivals in the 2024 nomination race declined to castigate the former president after the jury’s verdict.

Among those who criticized Trump was Republican presidential candidate and former two-term Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who said in an interview with Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the verdict that Trump was responsible for sexual abuse is a “distraction that really harms the Republican cause”. .”

And Hutchinson called Trump’s actions “unbecoming of someone who wants to be president.”

Former two-term New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who like Hutchinson is an outspoken Republican critic of Trump, took aim at the former president on Fox News’ “Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“His answer, to me, was ridiculous that he didn’t even know the woman. I mean, you know, how many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump,” Christie, who is likely to launch a second campaign d presidential nomination, said.

“I mean, he must be the unluckiest SOB in the world. He just has random people he’s never met before who are able to convince a jury that he sexually abused them. I want say, this guy. It’s one person after another, one woman after another. The stories keep piling up,” Christie added.

Trump was asked about a number of other issues during the town hall, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and the ensuing war for more than a year.

Trump repeated his boast that “if I’m president, this war will be over in a day.”

When asked if he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the war, the former president replied “I don’t think in terms of victory or defeat. I think in terms of settlement, so we stop to kill all these people.”

When questioned again, he once again did not answer and instead said, “I want everyone to stop dying.”

Trump also declined to say whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin was a war criminal because of his actions in the war with Ukraine.

On gun violence, Trump promised to protect the Second Amendment and focus on addressing the mental health crisis if elected.

While the United States could default on its financial obligations as soon as June 1 if Congress and the White House do not agree on a compromise to settle the debt ceiling, Trump suggested that the country should default if the President Biden does not accept Republican spending from Congress. cuts.

“Well, you might as well do it now because you will do it later because we have to save this country. Our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people,” Trump said. .

At the start of the town hall, Trump repeated his unproven claims that his 2020 election loss to Biden was due to a fraudulent election.

“Most people understand and what happened was a rigged election, it was a shame our country had to go through this,” the former president said. And he claimed the 2020 contest “was a horrible election” and stressed that “we need to have honest elections in our country”.

But asked by an independent voter in Concord, New Hampshire who was in the audience if he would suspend “polarizing” talks about voter fraud as he runs for the White House again, Trump said “yes.”

Trump was also asked about the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by right-wing extremists and other supporters of the then-president who aimed to disrupt Congress’ certification of Biden’s election victory in 2020.

Some of those who participated in the assault on the Capitol were chanting “hang Mike Pence.” The then vice president was fulfilling his constitutional duty to oversee certification and, along with lawmakers, temporarily fled for security reasons.

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks with social-conservative voters at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally, April 22, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (FoxNews)

When asked if he owed his former running mate an apology, Trump replied, “No, because he did something wrong, he made a mistake.”

And Trump reiterated his assertion that Pence had the constitutional authority to send election results back to the states, saying “Mike had the right to do so.”

More than 300 protesters have been charged to date with assaulting, resisting or embarrassing officers or employees during the attack on the Capitol.

Asked if he would forgive if re-elected to the White House some of the January 6 defendants convicted of crimes, Trump said: “I am inclined to forgive a lot of them. I would say that would be a big part of them.”

Looking ahead to next year’s election, Trump was asked if he would accept the 2024 results if he was the GOP nominee, Trump twice said “if I think it’s a fair election , I will be honored”.

Trump took several jabs during Biden’s town hall. The president, in a fundraising tweet to supporters after the town hall concluded, wrote “It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years? If you don’t, join our campaign. “

Near the end of the town hall, Trump swept aside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is likely to enter the race for the GOP presidential nomination in the coming weeks. The former president and his allies have repeatedly attacked the popular conservative governor for months.

Touting his widened lead over DeSantis in the recent Republican presidential primary election, Trump said the Florida governor “should relax and relax and think about the future. beautiful”.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis headlines the annual New Hampshire GOP fundraising gala, April 14, 2023 in Manchester, NH (Fox News)

The trip was Trump’s second trip in two weeks and third overall this year to the crucial state in the early-vote presidential primary.

Before the town hall, the New Hampshire Democratic Party took aim at the former president.

“Donald Trump will tell desperate lies about his record at tonight’s town hall, as he does every time he parachutes into our state, but Granite Staters remember how disastrous his presidency was for the New Hampshire, charged Ray Buckley, the state party’s longtime chairman, in a statement, “New Hampshire has already rejected Trump’s dangerous agenda twice and is happy to do so again.”

