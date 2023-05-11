Expect IMT-GT to support growth in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand: Widodo





Let us encourage the spirit of collaboration, in particular by increasing our competitiveness, our connectivity, our tourism and our investments to achieve the IMT-GT 2036 vision. Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggar (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said he expects the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) sub-regional economic cooperation framework encourages inclusive and sustainable economic growth in a context of global uncertainty. At the 15th IMT-GT summit here on Thursday, he noted that the trade volume between the three countries has been quite good despite the global crisis, with its value reaching $618 billion (9,089.23 trillion rupees) in 2021. “Going forward, IMT-GT must be increasingly capable of accelerating inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” he added. According to the Indonesian President, the IMT-GT aims to address complex economic challenges, high global economic uncertainty, growing competition between countries and the domino effect of global economic shocks. “Let us encourage the spirit of collaboration, including increasing our competitiveness, connectivity, tourism and investments to achieve the IMT-GT 2036 vision,” he added. It is hoped that the IMT-GT will bring golden economic opportunities to the 85 million people living in the border areas of the three ASEAN countries, he said, according to the Cabinet Secretariat website. According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, the sub-regional cooperation framework was established in 1993. Apart from enhancing community welfare, the government has continued to push the private sector to become an engine of economic growth through IMT-GTs. Therefore, the Joint Business Council (JBC) was established as a cooperation platform for business players from the three countries. Each year, the JBC actively participates in a series of Senior Officials Meetings (SOMs) and Ministerial Meetings (MMs). Indonesia, as the Tourism Chair of IMT-GT, launched the launch of the IMT-GT Visiting Year 2023-2025 to encourage the recovery of tourism and realize one of the objectives of IMT -GT Vision 2036, namely sustainable cross-border creation. , inclusive and competitive tourism. The initiative was endorsed by IMT-GT leaders at the 14th IMT-GT Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on November 10, 2022. However, the program was launched at the 15th IMT-GT Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai District, Nusa Tenggara Province (NTT), on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, held from 9-11 May 2023. Related News: Jokowi Launches IMT-GT Visitor Year 2023-2025

