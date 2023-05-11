Pakistan’s Supreme Court Orders Imran Khan’s Release : NPR





Police throw stones at supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during clashes in Islamabad on Wednesday. Khan’s arrest on Tuesday sparked violence in major cities. On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release. Hide AP legend

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ruled that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week was unlawful and that he must be released immediately.

The announcement came a day after a court ruled Khan could be detained for eight days.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday, charged with corruption.

Announcing the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial told Khan that his arrest was “invalid, so the whole process must be reversed.”

The Chief Justice urged Khan to call on his supporters to remain peaceful. Since his detention, violent clashes have erupted in several major Pakistani cities, where pro-Khan supporters have denounced the powerful army. On Wednesday evening, protesters attempted to set fire to a police station in the capital, Islamabad. Others, in a rare defiance, have publicly questioned the role of the military in the day-to-day running of the country.

Amid the chaos, the military accused what it called “evil elements” of inciting attacks on security installations and accused protesters of wanting to push Pakistan into “a civil war”.

Police said Thursday that at least 10 people had died and 2,000 had been arrested.

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf party called his arrest a “kidnapping” and vowed to contest it. But Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Khan was arrested in connection with a case filed in Pakistan’s anti-corruption court, which Khan did not attend. Other party leaders were also arrested this week.

In the Supreme Court on Thursday, lawyers for Khan told reporters that the former prime minister will still have to appear in the High Court in Islamabad on Friday morning to complete the hearing which was abruptly cut short on Tuesday.

They said Khan would remain in the custody of the Supreme Court and is now allowed to meet his family and a limited number of friends. It is not immediately clear when Khan, who faces multiple corruption charges in Pakistani courts, will be allowed to return home.

The political unrest comes as Pakistan continues to be mired in an economic crisis. Analysts warn that hopes are eroding that the South Asian nation can secure a much-needed bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Khan, 70, was ousted as prime minister after a no-confidence vote in parliament last April.

He accused the US government of arranging his ouster, an allegation the US denies.

Derek Chollet, adviser to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, told NPR’s Morning Edition on Wednesday that statements about the United States’ role in Pakistani politics were “completely false.”

Diaa Hadid and Abdul Sattar contributed to this report from Islamabad.

