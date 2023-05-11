Trump CNN Town Hall Highlights: See what you missed





Former President Donald Trump disparaged writer E. Jean Carroll at a CNN town hall on Wednesday night, a day after a federal jury in New York found him liable for assault and defamation in a civil lawsuit stemming from allegations that he raped Carroll in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

The jury did not find Trump liable for rape, but found he sexually abused Carroll and then defamed her when she came forward several years ago. Carroll was awarded a total of $5 million in damages. After the verdict, Trump claimed he did not know Carroll and had been “silent” to speak publicly about the case, despite the court giving him several opportunities to speak at trial and he refused to do so.

On Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump denounced the jury’s verdict in the civil case and called Carroll a “crazy job,” using language similar to that which led to his first libel verdict. place. Trump called Carroll’s story “false” and “made up,” even though a jury unanimously and quickly agreed on the verdict. Trump was asked what he says to voters who say the verdict disqualifies him from being president.

“Well, there aren’t many because my poll numbers just came out — they went up,” Trump said much to the delight of some in the audience. The audience was made up of Republicans and undecided voters, according to CNN. Several voters who asked Trump questions voted for him in 2020.

It’s unclear which poll Trump is referring to since no major polls were conducted and released within just 24 hours of the verdict.

Trump called the lawsuit a “rigged deal.” He also mocked Carroll’s allegation that he had sexually assaulted her in the department store and swore on his children’s lives that he had not assaulted Carroll.

“She wasn’t raped, okay? … And I didn’t do anything else either, okay, because I don’t know who she is,” Trump said to laughter from the audience.

CBS News has reached out to Carroll’s attorney for comment. After the verdict was read on Tuesday, Carroll said in a statement: “I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back. Today the world finally knows the truth. This victory does not is not just for me but for any woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

Kimberly Rice, a Republican and former interim speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, told CBS News’ Robert Costa on Wednesday that she hopes everyone takes the verdict seriously.

“I’ve been in a position before where a boss chased me. And, you know, women should be believed,” she said. “The jurors have seen the evidence…Just because you’re a celebrity doesn’t mean you have the right to sexually abuse anyone.”

Rice, however, doubted the impact the verdict would have on Trump’s stronghold of the Republican base.

“His followers are very dedicated, you know, and it’s up to them. I don’t speak for, you know, everybody or, or claim. I just know what I feel in my heart,” a- she declared.

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside where Trump attended a CNN campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, May 10, 2023. Brian Snyder/Reuters Trump January 6

On a separate topic, Trump said at Wednesday night’s town hall that he was “inclined” to pardon his supporters convicted of various charges for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol assault and their efforts to amend the results of the election.

“I’m inclined to forgive a lot of them,” Trump said. “I can’t say for every one of them because a few of them, probably, got out of control.”

Trump said it would be a “large portion” of the convicted rioters, whom he called “great people”, whom he would forgive, adding that suspected rioters in prison would “live in hell”.

When asked if he had any regrets about that day, Trump pointed out how big the crowd was that day and said his supporters showed up to DC “with love. in their hearts.”

The former president also called Ashli ​​Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed by Capitol police and has since been martyred by the far-right, a ‘patriot’ and called the police officer who told her shot at “thug”.

Trump was also asked if his Vice President, Mike Pence, deserved an apology for the actions of the Jan. 6 rioters, who threatened to hang Mike Pence as the assault on the Capitol unfolded. Trump declined to offer one “because he did something wrong.”

“He should have sent the votes back to the state legislatures and I think we would have had a different outcome,” Trump said.

On several occasions, Trump has claimed without proof that the 2020 election was “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden. A voter asked Trump if he would “suspend polarizing talks about voter fraud” during his run for president.

Trump dithered. “Yeah – unless I see voter fraud,” he replied.

Kaitlin Collins, the CNN anchor who moderates the town hall, pointed out that the former president and his team lost more than 60 lawsuits alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent.

Debt Ceiling: Tells GOP members of Congress, “If they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default.”

The impasse over the debt ceiling continues, and Trump has proposed that Republicans not give in to their insistence on cutting spending in exchange for raising or suspending the debt ceiling.

“I say to the Republicans out there – congressmen, senators – if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default. And I don’t believe they’re going to default because I think the Democrats are absolutely going to give in because you don’t want that to happen. But it’s better than what we’re doing right now because we’re spending money like drunken sailors.

Asked by Collins if he thinks the United States “should default if the White House does not agree to the spending cuts demanded by the Republicans”, Trump replied: “Well, you might as well do it now because you will. later”.

Russia–Ukraine War

Trump has also wavered over whether he wants Ukraine to win, as Russia continues its unilateral assault on the sovereign nation.

When asked if he wanted Ukraine to win the war, Trump replied, “I don’t think in terms of victory and defeat.” Pressed again if he wants Ukraine or Russia to win the war, Trump said, “I want everybody to stop dying. They are dying, Russians and Ukrainians.”

The former president complained that the United States had provided Ukraine with more funds for the war than European nations, and he did not say whether if elected he would continue to donate arms and funds to Ukraine.

“Let me put it in a nicer way,” he said. “If I am president, I will settle this war in one day, 24 hours.” Asked to elaborate, Trump replied: “First I will meet Putin. I will meet Zelenskyy. They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths. And within 24 hours this war will be over. It will be finished.”

Catherine Watson

Kathryn Watson is a political reporter for CBS News Digital based in Washington, D.C.

