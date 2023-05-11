Politics
Boris Johnson thought of sending Rishi Sunak a rude video on the “betrayal” of the resignation, according to a former assistant | Political news
Boris Johnson considered sending Rishi Sunak a crude video after his resignation and sparked his downfall, the former prime minister’s former communications director has claimed.
Guto Harri, who advised Mr Johnson from February to September last year, said Mr Johnson believed Mr Sunak’s decision to quit last summer was ‘the all-time great betrayal’, and Mr Johnson thought of sending him a video calling him ‘c***’.
Sources close to the former prime minister dismissed the claims as ‘simply inaccurate’ when approached by Sky News.
Mr Johnson’s downfall was triggered when Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary and Rishi Sunak as chancellor in the wake of the old the Prime Minister’s handling of the Chris Pincher affair.
At the time, Mr Sunak said he was resigning because “the public rightly expects government to be run properly, competently and seriously”.
Their resignations prompted scores of other colleagues to quit, forcing Mr Johnson to resign.
Tories clarify stance on election pact with other parties after being urged to rule out ‘dirty deals’ – latest policy
Mr Harri – who made a series of controversial claims on his new podcast for Global, Unprecedented – recounted Mr Johnson’s reaction to Mr Sunak’s resignation.
He said: “Rishi walked out. He didn’t even tell Boris he was going. He basically went public with his resignation. And a few days later Boris found a little video on the internet that was expressing what he basically wanted to say to Rishi.
“He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said, ‘I’m thinking of sending this to Rishi’.”
Mr Harri claimed the video contained the words: ‘You are ac***.’
“So there you have it,” he continued. “If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak immediately after his overthrow and the all time great betrayal as he sees it, you have it.”
Mr Johnson has been pushed back into the limelight in recent months amid a parliamentary inquiry into whether he lied to MPs about parties in Downing Street during the COVID pandemic.
The privileges committee, which is investigating whether Mr Johnson misled MPs about partygate, is due to publish its findings later this month.
The former prime minister has slammed Sue Gray, the civil servant who led the initial inquiry into whether parties were held at Number 10 during the pandemic, after it emerged she was ready to join the Labor Party as chief of staff to Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Harri also claimed Mr Johnson believed Ms Gray was planning an ‘orgy of pain, abuse and humiliation’.
“Something was happening to Boris that he had never had to deal with before,” he said. “He was in real trouble. Big trouble. Tory MPs, he said, had gone psychotic.
“Police were scouring partygate and an investigation by a – until then, at least – an obscure official called Sue Gray – now a household name of course and a hero of the left – was planning what he then described as an orgy pain, abuse and humiliation.”
Last week, Mr. Harri hit the headlines when he claimed Mr Johnson had had ‘a bit of a confrontation’ with King Charles about the government’s controversial policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda.
He alleged Mr Johnson clashed with the King – ‘essentially face to face’ – after the King called Rwanda’s asylum policy ‘appalling’.
“They had a little confrontation, but for the reason that the man who is now King criticized what was A, extremely popular government policy, B, very central government policy and C, on the eve of going both in the very place at the heart of history, Rwanda,” Mr. Harri said.
“So it wasn’t a fight. Obviously they didn’t face off to get in the ring. But Boris rightly challenged the unelected royal at the time.”
Mr Harri also suggested that Mr Sunak would have been removed as chancellor had Mr Johnson remained in office because of the ‘fundamental disagreement of policy between the two of them’.
Sources close to Mr Johnson said: “These accounts are simply inaccurate. Boris Johnson has nothing to do with this podcast, had no knowledge of it and regrets any attempt to report such conversations in public.”

