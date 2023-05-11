Turkish candidate drops out to give Erdogan’s main challenger a boost





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) A Turkish presidential candidate announced his withdrawal from the race on Thursday, a move that should benefit President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main opponent. The candidate who withdrew, Muharrem Ince, is the leader of the centre-left Homeland Party. He was one of four candidates in Sunday’s presidential election. Turkey is holding parliamentary elections on the same day. Ince had been criticized for potentially quantifying the support of the National Six-Party Alliance, which united behind the candidacy of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and thus forced the presidential race to a second round. I am stepping down from the race, Ince told reporters outside his party headquarters, after weeks of resisting calls to quit. I do this for my country. Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey as prime minister and president since 2003, faces the toughest election in his 20-year rule. The polls gave Kilicdaroglu a slight lead over Erdogan, although neither candidate was expected to garner more than 50% of the votes required to be elected in the first round. Ince had garnered around 8% of the vote when his candidacy was first announced, but his popularity has since fallen to around 2%, according to opinion polls. The incendiary politician did not endorse another candidate, but analysts said his withdrawal was likely to boost Kilicdaroglu’s chances. Ince relied on the support of voters disgruntled with both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, wrote Hamish Kinnear, senior analyst for the Middle East and North Africa at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, in e-mail comments. While polls indicate that a majority of Inces voters are likely to turn to Kilicdaroglu, it is unclear whether there will be enough voters to give him an outright victory in the first round, he said. he declares. Members of the Alliance of Nations hailed Ince’s decision to step down, expressing hope for a first-round victory on Sunday. Kilicdaroglu called on Ince to join the opposition coalition. Let’s leave behind old resentments, old grievances, Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter. Erdogan, meanwhile, said he regretted Ince’s decision. Of course, it is impossible to understand why he withdrew. Honestly, I was saddened,” Erdogan said at an election rally in Ankara. Now we will continue (this race) with the remaining candidates. What matters is the decision of my people. Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still contest the parliamentary elections, and he called for voting for the party in every household. The 58-year-old former physics professor ran against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential election on the ticket of Kilicdaroglu’s CHP party. He had won around 30% of the vote but then split from the party. They will have no excuse if they lose the election, Ince said, in an apparent reference to Kilicdaroglu. Remaining in the presidential race with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, the 55-year-old former academician Sinan Ogan, supported by an anti-migrant party. ___ Robert Badendieck contributed to this report from Istanbul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wowktv.com/news/u-s-world/candidate-withdraws-from-presidential-race-in-boost-to-erdogans-main-challenger/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos