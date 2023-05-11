Biden to host Modi in Washington on June 22 during PM’s first state visit | India News







India’s White House and Foreign Ministry issued differently worded statements officially announcing the state visit, which is considered the highest expression of friendly bilateral relations between two sovereign nations, usually allies or partners. relatives. It usually includes the pomp, ceremony, reception, and a state dinner.

The Indian government said in a statement that Modi would travel to the United States following an invitation from the president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden would reflect on their shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quadruple engagement when the former travels to the United States for his first official state visit, according to the Indian side.

Besides Washington, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit New York and Chicago during his four-day visit, which begins June 21. President Emmanuel Macron in December 2022 and for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol last month. The last Indian Prime Minister attending a state dinner at the White House was Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2009 under President Obama

The upcoming visit will confirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm ties of family and friendship that unite Americans and Indian people, the White House said in a statement announcing the visit, citing a personal element to people to travel. . Leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people connections, as well as our work together to address common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security, said the White House.

Calling the visit historic, the Indian government said: The visit will underscore the growing importance of the strategic partnership between India and the United States as the two nations collaborate in many sectors. Leaders will have the opportunity to review the strong bilateral ties in various areas of mutual interest, including technology, trade, industry, education, research, clean energy, defence, security, health care and the deepening of interpersonal relationships.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden will also explore ways to enhance collaboration between India and the US in plurilateral and multilateral forums, including within the G20, according to the government statement. President Biden is expected to be in India for the G20 meeting in September shortly after Modi’s visit.

