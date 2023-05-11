Connect with us

Politics

ASEAN will not give up peace in Myanmar despite lack of progress – Minister | United States and world

ASEAN will not give up peace in Myanmar despite lack of progress – Minister | United States and world

 


By Kate Lamb

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia (Reuters) – Southeast Asia’s ASEAN group will not back down from ending violence in Myanmar, another member, even as the ruling military has made no progress on a plan of peace agreed with the bloc two years ago, Indonesia said on Thursday.

Frustration has mounted among some members of the Association of 10 Southeast Asian countries with Myanmar and how to handle its bloody political turmoil which has raised questions about the effectiveness and unity of the group.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has been outspoken in his criticism, telling an ASEAN summit in the Indonesian town of Labuan Bajo that Myanmar’s generals had made no progress on a five-point peace plan. ASEAN.

He also said that human rights violations in Myanmar could not be tolerated and that the violence must be stopped and its people protected.

Indonesia is ASEAN’s chairmanship this year and its foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, told the summit that the principles of democracy and the rule of law were enshrined in the ASEAN charter.

“A lack of progress doesn’t mean we have to give up,” Retno said as the summit closed.

Myanmar has been in violent turmoil since the military toppled a government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021.

The coup sparked large protests which the military crushed. Since then, the army has been fighting ethnic minority insurgents seeking self-determination and allied pro-democracy fighters.

ASEAN last month condemned Myanmar’s military for one of its most recent and deadliest airstrikes, which killed at least 100 people. The junta says it is fighting “terrorists”.

As ASEAN chair, Indonesia has spoken to all parties in recent months to try to push the talks forward, but Indonesia’s critics on Thursday pointed to the lack of any results.

“I have to speak frankly. Regarding the implementation of FP5, there has been no significant progress,” Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, said earlier, referring to what ASEAN calls his ” five-point consensus”, or “5PC” for Burma.

Myanmar’s top general agreed to the plan, which calls for an end to violence, humanitarian access and dialogue between all parties, in April 2021 during a meeting in Jakarta, but the military largely ignored.

‘NEXT STEPS’

Jokowi called for unity on Myanmar.

“ASEAN unity is needed to decide on the next steps,” he said, adding that “commitment does not mean recognition.”

ASEAN, which for years has lived by the principle of not interfering in each other’s internal affairs, has banned Burmese junta leaders from attending its high-level meetings due to their inability to to implement the plan.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn told Reuters on the sidelines of the summit that the plan would still serve as the basis for engaging with the junta.

“What we should be doing is ensuring that violence is eliminated. That’s the main thing,” he said.

“They say if you want to reach a destination you run, if you can’t run you walk and if you can’t walk you crawl. As long as there is forward motion there is some progress.”

Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the bloc was serious about Myanmar “but needed to come together in force”.

“Everyone wants to find a peaceful and lasting solution,” he said.

As Myanmar threatened the talks this week, the group also discussed rising tensions in the South China Sea, something China largely claims despite overlapping claims from some ASEAN members.

Indonesia called for restraint in resolving territorial disputes over the strategic waterway.

“We welcomed the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation between ASEAN and China and were encouraged by the progress (…) towards the early conclusion of a (…) Code of Conduct,” said Indonesia in a presidential statement issued at the close of the summit.

(Additional reporting by Ananda Teresia, Stanley Widianto; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert Birsel)

