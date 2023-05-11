Five takeaways from Trumps Unruly CNN Town Hall





Donald Trump is still Donald Trump.

His 70 minutes on stage in New Hampshire was a vivid reminder that the former president only has one gear and his second act mirrors the first. He is, as always, a celebrated performance artist and, even off duty, remains the center of gravity of American politics.

CNN’s decision to give it an unfiltered prime-time platform was a callback to the 2016 campaign, even as moderator Kaitlan Collins persistently chimed in to try to cut or fix it.

Mr. Trump was so focused on discussing and defending himself that he barely touched on the President Bidens file that those close to Mr. Trump want him to focus on. But he has been disciplined when it comes to his expected main arch-rival.

Here are five takeaways.

Trump won’t let go of his lies around 2020 or January 6

If viewers expected Mr. Trump to have moved on from his lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him, he has demonstrated once again, from the outset, that he has not.

The first questions asked by Ms Collins focused on Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his loss in 2020 and his false allegations of fraud.

I think when you look at this result and when you look at what’s happened in this election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what’s going on, Trump said, calling the election he lost rigged.

Mr. Trump later said he was inclined to pardon many of the rioters arrested on Jan. 6, 2021, after the Capitol was attacked by a pro-Trump mob during certification of President Bidens’ Electoral College victory. His refusal of an unequivocal promise pleased those close to him.

He also came armed with a list of his own Twitter posts and statements from that day, an idea that was his own, a person familiar with the planning said. He lied about his inaction that day as Ms Collins pressed him about what he was doing during the hours of violence. And he said he owed no apology to Vice President Mike Pence, whose life was threatened by the mob.

Over time, Mr. Trump has increasingly wrapped his arms around what happened on Capitol Hill and incorporated it into his campaign. Wednesday night was no exception.

A beautiful day, he said of January 6.

It was a reminder that embracing the deadly violence of that day, at least for Republicans, is no longer considered disqualifying. Privately, Mr Trumps team said they were happy with how he handled the long post-election period during the town hall.

GOP audience stacked the bridge, but revealed where the base is

The regular audience interruptions on behalf of Mr. Trump were like a laugh track on a sitcom. It gave her momentum in the auditorium and on screen for television audiences and suffocated Ms Collins as she repeatedly tried to interrupt her with facts and correctives.

No matter how vulgar, profane or politically incorrect Mr. Trump was, the New Hampshire Republican crowd audibly ate the decades-old showman’s shtick.

He would pardon much of the January 6 rioters. Applause.

He scoffed at the detailed rape accusations of E. Jean Carroll as invented in a box. Laugh. Never mind that a New York jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation this week, awarding Ms Carroll $5 million in damages.

Calling Mrs. Carroll a dumb job. Applause and laughter.

Flip-flop on using the debt ceiling as leverage, because I’m not president. More laughs.

The cheers revealed the current psyche of the Republican base, which is hungry for confrontation: with the press, with Democrats, with anyone who opposes the Republican takeover.

This made sledding difficult for Ms Collins, who was like an athlete playing an away game on hostile terrain: she had to fight the crowd and the contestant simultaneously.

You are a mean person, Mr Trump told her at one point, echoing the line he used against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The town hall format felt like a showpiece for Mr. Trump which he leveraged to present himself as both the putative Republican incumbent President Mr. He was repeatedly addressed as and abroad, recreating the conditions of his two previous campaigns.

Republicans cheered, but so did Democrats in view of the general election

President Bidens’ team had switched Air Force One TVs from CNN to MSNBC when it returned from New York on Wednesday night. But that didn’t mean his political team wasn’t eagerly watching the town hall unfold and cheering along with the Republican audience.

Mr. Trump has championed Jan. 6 as a beautiful day. He hailed the reversal of Roe v. Wade as a big win. He wouldn’t say whether he hoped Ukraine would win the war against Russia. He again talked about how the rich and famous get their way. Women leave you, he said. And he refused to rule out reimposing one of the most inflammatory and divisive policies of his tenure: deliberately separating families at the border.

Mr. Trump’s responses played well in the room, but could all find their way into Democratic messaging over the next 18 months.

Late Wednesday, the Biden campaign was already figuring out which segments could be turned into digital ads quickly, seeing Mr. Trump implant positions that would turn off the kind of swing voters Mr. Biden won in 2020.

Shortly after the event ended, Mr. Biden posted a tweet. Do you want four more years? it read. It was a request for donations. It was also a reminder of how much the Biden 2024 campaign is likely to be about Mr. Trump.

Trump has aggressively avoided taking a stand on a federal abortion ban

Mr Trump is perhaps the single Republican most responsible for the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year. He named three of the judges from the courts that fueled the majority opinion. But he privately blamed abortion politics for the 2022 midterm Republican underperformance and exercised caution in the early months of his 2024 run.

Ahead of town hall, his team spent considerable time refining their answer to a question they knew he would be asked: Would he support a federal ban, and how many weeks?

His repeated dodges and understatements were hard to miss on Wednesday.

Getting Rid of Roe v. Wade was an amazing thing for pro-lifers, he began.

It was about as accurate as it gets. He said he was honored to have done what Democrats were quick to flag as potential fodder for future ads and that it was a big win.

Republican rival of Mr. Trump, governor. Ron DeSantis, recently signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida, speaking directly to Mr. Trump on an issue that may resonate with evangelical voters. Mr. Trump didn’t even mention Mr. DeSantis until more than an hour after the event began, and only after he was prodded by a voter. I think he should relax and unwind and think about the future, Trump urged.

In refusing to say whether he would sign a federal ban, Mr Trump tried to label Democrats as radicals and promised he supported exemptions for rape, incest and mother’s life. What I will do is negotiate so that people are happy, he said.

I just want to give you one more chance, Ms Collins insisted.

He dodged one last time. Make a deal that’s going to be good, he says.

He compounded his legal peril with comments about investigations

The most heated exchange Mr. Trump had with Ms. Collins concerned a special counsel’s investigation into his possession of hundreds of presidential files, including more than 300 individual classified documents, at his private club, Mar-a- Lago, after his departure. desk.

And this is the area in which he himself ran into the biggest problems.

I was there and took what I took and it’s declassified, said Mr Trump, who argued, despite contradictions from his own former officials, that he had a standing order automatically declassifying the documents who left the Oval Office and went to Presidents. residence.

I had every right to do so, I made no secret of it. You know, the boxes were parked outside the White House, people were taking pictures, Mr Trump said, implying that people were somehow aware that presidential material and classified documents were in there (they weren’t).

In what will be of great interest to special counsel Jack Smith, Mr Trump would not rule out definitively whether he showed people classified material, which investigators have asked witnesses about, including a map to sensitive information.

Not really, he hesitated, adding that I would have the right. At another point he said I had the right to do whatever I wanted with them.

He also defended himself for a call he had with the Georgia secretary of state in which he said he was trying to find enough votes to win. I didn’t ask him to find anything, Mr. Trump said.

There are few issues that worry the Trump team and the former president more than the investigation into the documents, and Mr. Trump wore it in his face and in his words on the New Hampshire stage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/11/us/politics/trump-cnn-town-hall-takeaways.html

