Oelwein’s Bruce Bearinger served as state representative from 2013 to 2021 and was a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee.

In today’s hyperpoliticized environment, growing competition between the United States and China is one of the few areas that is engendering support from both sides of the aisle. For years, China has been stealing our intellectual property and its actions in the South China Sea have grown increasingly hostile; it is no secret that President Xi Jinping aspires to reunify China with Taiwan.

Let’s also not forget the Chinese surveillance balloon that crossed the American continent earlier this year. Bipartisan support for examining the threat China poses to the United States and our values ​​led the current Congress to create the House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, led by the Midwesterners Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat from Illinois.

Yet the U.S.-China competition is not just a problem for elected officials and policymakers in Washington, but concerns farmers across the country, including Iowa. As Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley noted in a recent interview, whether it’s picking up US farmland or absorbing input suppliers, China has made no secret that it targeted American agriculture. Indeed, since 2019, Beijing has almost doubled its territory ownership in the United States, from 191,652 acres to 383,935.

More and more, we see more and more agricultural roads leading to and from China. According to USDA, China overtook the United States and the EU in 2019 to become the world’s largest agricultural importer. And last year the United States exported $36.4 billion worth of agricultural products to China, our largest export market for the second consecutive year.

China is also one of the biggest traders in Iowa the partners. It’s no surprise because Iowa has one of the most productive agricultural industries on the planet; we rank first in the United States in both pork And but production. And our capabilities are attracting some of the world’s largest food companies, including Chinese companies.

However, China is absorbing global input suppliers and playing an outsized role in the agricultural market as US industry continues to experience consolidation. For nearly four decades, cultivated lands have quirky medium-sized (between 100 and 999 acres) to large farms (2,000 acres or more). The problem has become so acute that legislation was introduced in the Senate last year to impose a moratorium on acquisitions and mergers in the food and agriculture sector.

With this dual dynamic at play, Iowans should be wary of China’s ambitions in our state and look for ways to lessen its influence. In Washington, legislation to treat foreign control of farmland and businesses as a national security threat is gaining traction among Democrats and Republicans. Although Canadian owners top the list of foreign countries holding US assets, the focus is on exposing and limiting Chinese and Russian ownership.

Other options, especially for solution providers, include supporting efforts by Chinese companies with a strong US presence to go public. For example, Syngenta, which many Iowans may know for its crop protection capabilities or as a provider of the Cropwise digital farm management software, sought an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. . However, the IPO was unexpectedly canceled without an explanation from the authorities. If this continues, perhaps Syngenta should look to go public on another exchange.

Becoming a publicly traded company would diversify both a company’s shareholder and investor base, wresting influence from Beijing. In the case of Syngenta, which is currently owned by ChemChina, an IPO would dilute China’s influence by transferring ownership to individuals around the world. It would be a victory for the company, its shareholders and American farmers.

Finally, as a former State Representative from Iowa who had the privilege of spending time in Taiwan, I can tell you firsthand that Taiwan’s continued existence as a free and democratic country is crucial to American agriculture. Taiwan now ranks sixth in the total value of US agricultural and related products exported. These products include corn, soy, dairy, beef, and poultry, all of which are very important to Iowa agriculture. The loss of these exports to Taiwan would be devastating to the agricultural economy.

Iowa has an important role to play in the American, and therefore global, agricultural market. Particularly in this new era of great power competition, the potential for global food shortages is more prevalent than ever; last year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wiped out an area of ​​crops the size of Belgium and drastically reduced production at the world’s largest producer of sunflower oil. Supporting efforts to keep our farmers and farmlands safe is a bipartisan effort, one that every Iowan can support.

