Pakistan’s highest court declares arrest of ex-PM Imran Khan ‘invalid’





Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday declared the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan “invalid”, two days after his detention sparked deadly clashes and huge protests across the country.

“Your arrest was not valid, so the whole process must be reversed,” Pakistan’s top judge Umar Ata Bandial told Khan, who has been in custody since Tuesday.

However, Bandial rejected Khan’s request to return to his farm on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The former prime minister was instead ordered to remain in court custody under police protection for his own safety, until he appears for another hearing on Friday.

The court also asked him to appeal to his supporters to remain peaceful, after two days of unrest in the streets.

Khan’s supporters were seen dancing near the courthouse to celebrate the court’s decision.

The former prime minister was arrested on Tuesday on corruption charges and remanded in custody following months of political crisis during which he waged a campaign of defiance against Pakistan’s military establishment.

Several thousand enraged supporters of his Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party ransacked towns across the country for two days, torching buildings and blocking roads.

At least nine people died in the unrest, police and hospitals said. Hundreds of police were injured and more than 2,000 people arrested, mainly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

‘Civil war’

Khan, a former cricket superstar who remains wildly popular, was ousted in April 2022 in a vote of no confidence in parliament after losing the support of Pakistan’s powerful military.

He said the dozens of lawsuits filed against him following his ouster were part of a government and military effort to prevent him from returning to power before elections scheduled for the fall.

The military earlier issued a strong statement saying it was exercising “extreme restraint”.

He warned of a “harsh reaction” to any further attacks on state and military facilities, and said the blame would lie with “a group that wants to push Pakistan into civil war”.

Khan’s party dismissed the statement as “contrary to the facts and the situation on the ground”.

Since Wednesday, the army has been deployed in two provinces including Punjab, the most populous and in the capital.

The Interior Ministry ordered the shutdown of mobile internet services and restricted access to social media sites Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, the Pakistani communications agency said.

Authorities have also closed schools across the country and canceled end-of-year exams.

Pakistan is grappling with a severe economic downturn, caused in part by worsening political instability over the past year, with the rupee crashing to a record high against the dollar on Thursday.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

