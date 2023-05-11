Indonesian president says no real progress on Myanmar peace plan

Text size





Southeast Asian countries have made “no significant progress” in implementing a peace plan to end the bloodshed in Myanmar, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters on Thursday. the end of a summit.

Violence in junta-ruled Myanmar dominated the three-day Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting on the Indonesian island of Flores.

Since Myanmar’s military toppled the government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, it has overseen a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed thousands.

ASEAN has spearheaded diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, but its mostly unsuccessful attempts to enact a five-point plan agreed with Myanmar two years ago have fueled warnings that the regional bloc risks to be irrelevant.

“I have to be honest that on the implementation of the five-point consensus, there has been no significant progress,” Widodo said on the final day of the talks in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo.

Widodo insisted that ASEAN members must remain united to resolve the crisis or risk the bloc’s “break-up”.

“There can be no party inside or outside ASEAN that can profit from the internal conflicts in Myanmar. The violence must stop,” he told reporters through ‘an interpreter.

But member countries were divided on how to deal with the issue.

An internal report on talks this week between the bloc’s foreign ministers said some countries wanted to invite the junta back to ASEAN meetings because “the time of isolation has served its purpose”.

“There was also an observation that ASEAN may be experiencing ‘Myanmar fatigue’, which could distract ASEAN from the broader goals of building the ASEAN community,” said the document seen by the media. AFP.

Myanmar still belongs to the 10-member ASEAN bloc, but was excluded from its summits due to the junta’s failure to implement the peace plan.

The military has dismissed international criticism and refused to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup “people’s defense forces” and ethnic minority armed groups.

An airstrike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed around 170 people drew worldwide condemnation.

The bloc’s presidency by Jakarta this year had raised hopes that ASEAN would succeed in pushing for a peaceful solution, using its economic clout and diplomatic experience.

But beyond expressing concern over continued bloodshed, ASEAN leaders at the summit offered nothing concrete to move the peace process forward.

An end-of-summit statement did not provide a timeline or plan for implementing the five-point consensus.

Peace efforts are feared to come to a halt next year when communist-ruled Laos becomes president.

ASEAN leaders at the summit also discussed “serious incidents” in the South China Sea and ongoing negotiations for a code of conduct aimed at reducing the risk of conflict there.

Beijing claims almost all of the sea while four ASEAN countries – the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei – have overlapping claims to part of it.

“We must ensure that the South China Sea does not become a nexus for armed conflict,” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said at the meeting.

ASEAN has long been derided by critics as a toothless chat room, and its charter principles of consensus and non-interference have crippled its ability to act.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said it was time to revisit the principle of non-interference to give ASEAN the ability to deal with challenges such as the Myanmar crisis that have regional implications.

ASEAN needs “a new vision that could give us some flexibility to navigate and maneuver the way forward,” he told his fellow leaders in a video posted to his Twitter account.

