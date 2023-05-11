Donald Trump CNN Town Hall HighlightsFive key takeaways from the interview





Donald Trump returned to CNN on Wednesday at a town hall, where the former president was pressed on a number of topics, including the debt ceiling, his 2020 election defeat and a jury decision that he sexually abused by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Trump took questions from moderator Kaitlan Collins and Republican voters at the New Hampshire forum in the former president’s first appearance on CNN since 2016.

The town hall was criticized before it aired, with many saying CNN shouldn’t give a prime-time platform to a 2024 candidate who is still under investigation for allegedly inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill. on January 6, 2021, and spent three years pushing false allegations of voter fraud regarding the 2020 election.

The town hall took on greater significance as it occurred a day after a New York jury found Trump responsible for sexually abusing Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming his character.

Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The former president took part in the CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Getty Images

CNN defended the decision to provide Trump with a town hall, saying it was his responsibility to “ask the tough questions, follow through and hold him accountable” and allow voters to make up their own minds.

Here are five key moments from Trump’s town hall on CNN:

Trump Calls E. Jean Carroll a “Whack Job”

One of the main fears of those criticizing CNN over the town hall was that Trump would take the opportunity to continue attacking Carroll after a jury ruled the former president sexually assaulted her in a department store. Bergdorf Goodman in New York in the 1990s.

On Tuesday, the civil trial jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll a total of $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages for the sexual assault and defamation charges.

At the town hall, Trump made light of the abuse and frequently mocked Carroll in front of the audience of GOP voters, who sometimes laughed at his remarks.

“It’s a fake story. A made up story,” Trump said. “I have no idea who she is. It’s a crazy job.

“What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up, and within minutes you’re panky in a dressing room?”

When asked by Collins whether the jury’s decision would hurt his appeal to female voters, Trump replied, “My polls just went up,” to cheers from the audience.

Trump urges GOP to ‘default’ on debt ceiling

Trump has argued that congressional Republicans should not agree to raise the debt ceiling unless the White House meets GOP demands for spending cuts. Trump has said Republicans should hold firm on their demands even if it results in the government defaulting on its debt, a move that would have a devastating effect on the economy.

“I say to Republicans, Congressmen and Senators, if they don’t give you massive cuts, you’re going to have to default,” Trump said.

Trump added that a default may not be necessary because Democrats will “absolutely give in” to GOP demands for spending cuts. “But it’s better than what we’re doing right now because we’re spending money like drunken sailors,” he added.

Congress has always raised the debt ceiling when necessary to avoid default. Trump himself raised the limit three times during his time in the White House.

When Collins asked him why he was now calling on Republicans to avoid raising the debt ceiling, Trump replied, “Because now I’m not president.”

Refuses to call Vladimir Putin a war criminal

Trump did not condemn the Russian president for invading Ukraine because he believes it would hurt any chance of peace talks.

“I think that’s something that shouldn’t be discussed now, it should be discussed later,” Trump said. “If you say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot harder to make a deal to stop this thing.

“If he becomes a war criminal, people are going to catch him and execute him, he’s going to fight a lot harder than he does in other circumstances. That’s something we’ll discuss later. “

Trump also repeated his suggestion that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if he was still President of the United States and did not say whether he wanted Russia or Ukraine to win the war when he was in a hurry.

“I want everybody to stop dying,” Trump said. “Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying. And I will. I will in 24 hours.”

January 6 Forgiveness Pledge

Trump has sworn he would pardon some of those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

“I’m inclined to forgive a lot of them,” Trump said. “I can’t say for all of them because a few of them probably…they got out of hand.”

Trump has not promised to pardon all of the defendants on January 6 after several members of the far-right group Proud Boys – Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, Dominic Pezzola and Zachary Rehl – were found guilty of seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings in connection with the attack.

Elsewhere, Trump defended his supporters who were in Washington DC that day supporting his bogus claims of voter fraud.

“I’ve never spoken to a crowd as large as this,” Trump said of his speech at The Ellipse before the violence erupted. “It’s because they thought the election was rigged. And they were there proud. They were there with love in their hearts. It was amazing and it was a beautiful day.”

Trump continued to push bogus claims for the 2020 election

The first questions Collins posed centered on Trump’s 2020 voter fraud allegations being debunked and whether he would accept the 2024 election result.

In response, Trump once again said the 2020 election was “rigged” against him.

“When you look at what happened in this election, unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happened,” Trump said. “It was a rigged election and it was a shame we had to go through this.”

An audience member asked the former president if he would stop pushing the voter fraud allegations during his next run for the White House.

“Yeah, unless I see voter fraud,” Trump replied.

CNN under fire for City Hall broadcast

The network continued to receive criticism for giving Trump a town hall after airing the event.

“There is simply no way for CNN to feign ignorance that they set up a sexual assault victim to be targeted and attacked on national television a day after the verdict. “, tweeted New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “People were sounding the alarm about that exact scenario. They let it happen anyway without a plan.

“This, the choice of election disinformation platform, is based on January 6, totally unchecked and reckless claims about abortion…they have to own what just happened. This cannot be normalized . It’s dangerous.”

In a statement, a CNN spokesperson told Newsweek: “Tonight, Kaitlan Collins exemplified what it means to be a world-class journalist. She asked tough, fair and revealing questions. And she tracked and verified real-time President Trump facts to arm voters with crucial information about his positions as he enters the 2024 election as a Republican frontrunner.

“That’s CNN’s role and responsibility: to get answers and hold the powerful to account.”

