Politics
Boris Johnson ‘wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video meme calling him ac*** after he quit’
Boris Johnson’s former communications chief says the Prime Minister wanted to send Rishi Sunak a video meme calling him a ‘c***’ after he resigned as Chancellor last year in the ‘biggest betrayal all time”
A furious Boris Johnson considered sending Rishi Sunak a direct message calling him a ‘c***’ after he resigned as chancellor last year, a former aide to the ex-prime minister has revealed.
Mr Johnson was livid when Mr Sunak left the Treasury in July, and his supporters have long said it was the trigger that finally brought down his scandal-ridden administration.
In a new podcast series released today, Guto Harri, who was Mr Johnson’s communications director at the time, lifted the lid on the prime minister’s personal fury.
In the first episode of Global’s Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street, he claimed the former prime minister found a video he wanted to send to Mr Sunak in the days after he left government.
The video, which has been circulating online for a few years, shows a man playing a tune on piano and guitar before singing a line: “You’re ac ***”.
Mr Harri said: “Rishi is out. He didn’t even tell Boris he was going. Basically, he went public with his resignation.
“And a few days later Boris found a little video on the internet that expressed what he basically wanted to say to Rishi. He didn’t send it, but he sent it to me and said, “I’m thinking of sending this to Rishi.”
Mr Sunak’s departure is seen by Mr Johnson’s allies as having helped precipitate the ministerial exodus that ultimately forced him out of office last summer.
‘So this is it. If you really want to know how Boris Johnson felt about Rishi Sunak immediately after his overthrow and the all time great betrayal as he sees it, you have it.
Number 10 declined to comment on the claim today.
Mr Sunak’s departure is seen by Mr Johnson’s allies as having helped precipitate the ministerial exodus that ultimately forced him out of office last summer.
In the same podcast, published for Global on Thursday, Mr Harri reveals the political tensions between the two men and the “fundamental disagreement” between the two over economic policy and tax decisions.
“There was a moment when Boris exploded, unfortunately Rishi was not in the room,” Mr Harri said.
‘F*** that shit man, f*** that s***. We must empty the Treasury, the Treasury acts as a banker, not as an engine of growth. We need Singapore-on-Thames, we need dynamism, we are not only there to manage the decline, we need the growth engine of the UK economy to purr.
Earlier this week, Mr Harri claimed that MrSunak would have been fired as Chancellor if Boris Johnson had not been forced to leave office.
Asked by LBC if Mr Johnson was preparing to move Mr Sunak from the Chancellorship, he said: ‘Yes. But the Chancellor somehow got ahead of him and ruined the whole show.
In a wide-ranging interview to promote his new podcast covering the end of the Boris Johnson era, Mr Harri also revealed then Civil Service investigator Sue Gray as she looked into his Partygate breach.
He also revealed Mr Johnson left the future King Charles ‘squirming’ in a face-to-face confrontation after the royal criticized his government’s flagship immigration policy.
The former Prime Minister had a heated 15-minute exchange at a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda with the then Prince of Wales after the Mail revealed he had called the 120m project ‘appalling “.
Harri has revealed his boss has ‘reconciled’ with the prince, who was crowned Charles III over the weekend.
