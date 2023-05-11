Russia’s setbacks in Ukraine prompt China to be cautious, say US defense luminaries

WASHINGTON Russian President Vladimir Putin’s quagmire in Ukraine has damaged his boundless friendship with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and could quell the aggressive ambitions of China’s leaders, the former top US national security official has said.It is said to a conference this week.

In short: Putin may continue to step up his efforts in Ukraine, but the top panel thinks Xi is smart enough to avoid a similar debacle.

I really think Xi is a smarter player, said Leon Panettawho served as CIA Director and Secretary of Defense under President Barak Obama, speaking by video to the Special Competitive Studies Projects Ash Carter Exchange.

China will be very careful not to run into the same kind of problems that Russia faces by suddenly deciding to move to Taiwan, he said, pointing to the military defeats and economic sanctions that Putin suffered in Ukraine. I think Xi learned those lessons.

I hope what they conclude is that it is quite easy to look good in a parade in Tiananmen Square compared to actual war, said HR McMasterA Retired Army lieutenant general who served as National Security Advisor under President Donald Trump. I hope that the courage of the Ukrainians, their courage, as well as the difficulty that the Russians have encountered will make them think [about attacking] Taiwan. (Military experts often note that, unlike the near-constant conflicts of the Americas, China lacks combat experience because it has not fought a war since its brief and humiliating confrontation with Vietnam in 1979.)

But, McMaster added, they could also conclude that they have a fleeting window of opportunity toh[attack Taiwan] as we watch the United States and our allies and partners wake up. Japan, Australia and Taiwanthey themselves are all making major investments in their militaries that will take years to realize, he said, which at least prompts Beijing to strike quickly.

An attack on Taiwan, however, would be fraught with pitfalls and uncertainty, as Russia’s setbacks underscore. Ukraine should be a cautionary tale for President Xi, says Michele Flournoywho was chief of Pentagon policy under Obama.

First, she said, Xi should realize that his own advisers, analysts and admirals might give him the kind of rosy scenarios about Taiwan. This Putin understood how easy it would be to take over kyiv in a flash. In an authoritarian system, can I trust what my subordinates actually tell me? she asked. It’s not exactly a leadership climate where you take the risk of speaking truth to power.

As difficult as it was for Russia across a fairly limited land border, think how difficult it will be to [launch an invasion] through 200 kilometers of water she continued. The Taiwanese people… they will fight for their homeland, they will fight for their way of life, for democracy. I don’t think the PLA gave much thought to dealing with an insurgency or strong resistance in Taiwan.

Finally, she said, I would be very concerned about the international response, how the West has come together, the United States and its allies, to really support Ukraine, she said. declared. [It would be] a different constellation of partners but a very strong response if there was an unprovoked aggression against Taiwan.

Beyond Taiwan

China is also unlikely to reach out to support Russia in Ukraine, despite Putin and Xi’s assertion before the invasion of a unlimited friendshipsaid Bob Gateswho served as Secretary of Defense under both George W. Bush and Obama. The Chinese have been quite cautious, he said. They have unlimited partnership limits.

I suspect they won’t send guns all the way, he continued. They do a lot in terms of [sending] semiconductors and so on to help the Russians, but I think they won’t take the risk of sending weapons because they don’t want to take the risk of secondary sanctions from the United States.

China will continue to speak well of its support for Russia, but Chains’ core interest is in itself, Panetta agreed. China will focus on improving its economy.

China is the main player in this relationship, he said. Russia is a pariah.

At this point, Russia’s main value to China is as an agent of chaos in an international system that China seeks to undermine, Gates said. There is a certain division of labor between the two countries, he argued. The Russians are basically the spoiler: they are the ones who come in and try to create problems inside democracies, between democracies and so on. At the same time, the main Chinese message is that we have an alternative model of economic growth and development which, for all of you authoritarians, offers the possibility of developing your country without the pesky questions of the United States and its allies on the human rights. rights.

Beijing has toned down its international aggressiveness in recent months, added Condoleezza Riceof which servedBush, both national security adviser and secretary of state. In the last year or so we have gone from Wolf Warrior diplomacy, where we were calling Australia gum on China’s shoe [and] beating Indian soldiers with baseball bats, she said, [to] now I am the great diplomat, Mr. Xi Jinping. Xi has made high-profile efforts to broker a detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, she noted, and to portray himself as a peacemaker in Ukraine, hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and even phoning the Ukrainians Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That said, Rice pointed out that the Beijing-Moscow axis remains a danger to American leadership that is also threatened from within.

Their boundless friendship is really about undermining American power, that’s very clear, and if we’re not careful, we’ll help them, she said. I worry about the state of the United States itself. We seem to be falling apart because I think too many Americans no longer believe the American Dream is for them.

Ultimately, though, said Rice, now a Stanford professor, I’m optimistic because I live at a big university.

I teach these kids every day, and even though they have kind of a bad reputation…and it’s true they never leave their phones, they’re the most public-minded generation I’ve taught, she said. They want to do things bigger than themselves.