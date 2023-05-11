Debt ceiling: Janet Yellen hits Donald Trump’s call for default





The US Treasury Secretary has blasted Donald Trump’s controversial idea that Republicans should allow the US to default on debt if demands for spending cuts are not met.

In a televised town hall broadcast Wednesday night on CNN, former President Trump said Republican lawmakers should stick to their stipulations that to raise the debt ceiling, deep spending cuts must be instituted.

Trump dismissed warnings that a default would be catastrophic not just for the American public but also for Americas on the world stage, saying the issues are more psychological than anything else.

It’s unclear if Trump thinks the US economy would emerge unscathed from the debacle, adding: It could be really bad, it could be nothing, maybe it’s a bad week or a bad day, which know?

Trump, who was ordered this week to pay $5 million after being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation, lobbied his Republican peers directly: I tell Republicans, congressmen, senators, s they don’t give you massive discounts, you’re gonna have to default.

During President Bidens’ tenure, Democrats spent billions on a post-pandemic bailout deal, as well as social policies and climate change bills.

Democrats, according to Trump, spent like drunken sailors.

The 2024 presidential candidate, who is also the first president to be charged with criminal activity, seemed convinced that a default situation would not happen because the Democrats would absolutely give in.

But Trump also hinted that if the United States didn’t default now, it would later, saying it was the only way to save the country.

Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people, said the former Apprentice host.

Failure is unthinkable

Trump’s findings were roundly dismissed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said, “The notion of defaulting on our debt is something that would undermine the American and global economy so badly that I think everyone should consider it unthinkable.

Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with G-7 finance ministers and Japan’s central bank governors, Yellen said she was aware of Trump’s mandate to Republicans.

America should never default, she reiterated.

Democrats want to completely eradicate the practice of teetering on the brink of debt, warning of impacts such as job losses and a recession if a deal is not struck.

The Congressional Budget Office has warned the United States could run out of cash in weeks, with Yellen previously saying coffers could run dry by June 1.

A letter posted by director Phil Swagelonline said: The expected release date remains uncertain, however, as the timing and amount of revenue and expenditure over the next few weeks is difficult to predict.

The extent to which the Treasury will be able to fund ongoing government operations using cash balances and remaining extraordinary measures will also remain uncertain throughout May, even if the Treasury is found to be short funds in early June.

Asked about the Biden administrations’ plan in the event of a US default, Yellen brought the conversation back to raising the debt ceiling: There is no good alternative that will save us from disaster.

I don’t want to go into the ranking of bad alternatives that are better than others, but the only reasonable thing is to raise the debt ceiling and avoid the terrible consequences that will come with it.

The US Congress has raised the debt ceiling 80 times since 1960, she added, saying stopping now would create a crisis of our own making.

Both sides have raised the debt ceiling in the past, which now stands at $31.4 trillion, with Yellen encouraging Congress to move quickly to do so again.

Another meeting is scheduled for next Friday and staff are working to see if they can resolve this, so I’m hopeful the differences can be bridged and the debt ceiling raised, she said on Thursday. .

