





Nathdwara, India (Urban Trans[portNews):[portNews):[portNews) :[portNews):Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated several road and railway projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore in Rajasthan on May 10, 2023. He dedicated and laid the foundation stone for various infrastructure and development projects in Nathdwara. Infrastructure projects include the construction of new roads, the dedication of new highways and the laying of the foundation stone of the railway sector. During his visit to the state, the prime minister also dedicated three national highway projects to the nation. This includes: (a) 114 km long six lane Udaipur to Shamlaji section of NH-48, (b) 110 km long four lane NH-25 section with paved Bar-Bilara-Jodhpur shoulder , AND (c) a length of 60 km 2 lane with paved shoulder Jhadol to Ambhabelly section of NH-58E. It will also lay the foundation stone of – 89 km long Charbhuja dual carriageway at the Neechli Oden section of NH-162E. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for various railway projects in the state. These include the redevelopment of the Udaipur railway station. Upgrading Udaipur Railway Station will improve passenger experience. The station will have separate entry and exit points, dedicated vehicle parking space, food courts, etc. The station will be made divyangjan friendly. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the gauge conversion project. He also set up a new railway line from Nathdwara to Nathdwara town in Rajsamand. The laying of the first stone will improve the socio-economic conditions of the region. This will strengthen connectivity and contribute to the creation of new jobs. These new road and rail projects will also boost trade and commerce and thus contribute to the economic growth of the country.

