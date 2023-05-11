‘I was injected to kill myself slowly, no access to toilets’: Imran Khan alleges he was tortured by authorities





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was taken into custody for eight days by the National Accountability Bureaus (NABs), told a court during a hearing that he feared for his life and that the current government Shehbaz Sharif in the country was attempting to commit suicide inside the prison.

Khan told the court he was afraid of meeting the same fate as Maqsood haprasi’, a key witness in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, who died last year.

According to a death certificate issued by Emirati authorities, Maqsood Chaprasi died of cardiac arrest in June 2022 in the United Arab Emirates. However, Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed doubts about the nature of his death and called for an independent investigation into the matter.

According to Pakistani media, Imran Khan claimed in court that he was severely tortured and not allowed to use the toilet for 24 hours. He also said authorities would try to kill him because of his stance against the current regime, as reported by DNA.

Imran Khan told the court that I haven’t used the toilet for 24 hours. He further added, they give [you] a sting, and [you] die slowly.”

According to AFP reports, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Afzal Marwat, said the Khan was in good spirits but complained of being hit on the back of the head and leg by the paramilitary forces that arrested him earlier this week.

Al-Qadir case

Imran Khan is accused of a number of violations across Pakistan, including corruption while serving as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Khan has been arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, Islamabad police said on Tuesday.

The case is linked to the foundation of Al-Qadir University. Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other leaders of the PTI party are alleged to have committed wrongdoings against the Al-Qadir Trust, which was set up to support the university. The issue concerns an alleged deal between his government and a property mogul that cost Pakistan’s struggling economy $50 billion.

In order to establish Al-Qadir University and provide “quality education” in the Jhelum region of Sohawa Tehsil of Punjab, Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and close associates Zulfiqar Bukhari and Babar Awan established the Al- Qadir Project Trust, India Today reported.

Later, in 2019, Bushra Bibi signed a memorandum with the private real estate company Bahria Town to accept donations from them. The trust then acquired land measuring 458 canals, 4 marlas and 58 square feet from the city of Bahria as part of their agreement.

However, according to Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan engineered the land division and transferred 240 kanals of the donated land in the name of Farah Gogi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi.

According to Sanaullah, the value of this land had been underestimated and Khan obtained his share on behalf of the institution. He further said that the previous prime minister had sought to cover up the affair.

The scam came to light when Pakistani media noted that the trust had received 180 million Pakistani rupees while documents showed expenses of only 8.52 million Pakistani rupees. Additionally, they questioned why the institution charged students if it was recognized as a trust.

Imran Khan and a few other ministers are said to have “adjusted” the $50 billion that Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) gave to the government, according to a GeoNews report.

Furthermore, it is alleged that PTI leaders received illicit benefits in the form of more than 458 kanals of land in Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa for the construction of Al Qadir University.

