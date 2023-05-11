Donald Trump calls sex accuser ‘wacky job’ – and refuses to say who he wants to win the war in Ukraine | American News





Donald Trump has called the woman he sexually abused a “crazy job” and refused to say who he wants to win the Ukraine war in a wide-ranging interview on US television.

A jury in a civil case ruled this week that he assaulted – but not raped – E Jean Carroll in the changing rooms of a department store in the 1990s.

In an interview a day after the verdict, Mr Trump again insisted it was a “fake story” and mocked the magazine writer’s version of events.

“What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing panky panky in a dressing room?” he said.

He also doubled down on his claim that the “Clinton-appointed” judge was biased and did not treat him fairly.

Mr Trump was ordered to pay $5m (£4m) compensation to Ms Carroll, which also includes damages for defaming her after claiming she made up the story.

His lawyer confirmed that they would appeal. He won’t face jail time anyway because it wasn’t a criminal case.

Asked by the CNN interviewer if the verdict would deter women from voting for him, he replied, “No, I don’t think so.”

The ex-president was also questioned about infamous remarks during a television program in 2005, in which he spoke of catching women “by the p****”.

The comments were also raised during the trial, and on Wednesday night’s ‘town hall’ program he refused to apologize for them.

The 76-year-old said he doesn’t talk about himself, but generally about the power that comes with being a celebrity.

“They said ‘are you going to take that back?’ I said, look, for a million years it’s been like that. I want to be honest, it’s been like that,” he told CNN.

Many women have accused the former president of sexual assault or harassment over the years, but he denies all the allegations.

Read more:

Trump’s lies sparked shocking laughs as he flipped TV review

It was an intro.

“Tonight, President Trump is here as he embarks on a campaign unlike any in the history of the U.S. presidential election,” said CNN Town Hall host Kaitlan Collins.

She added at Wednesday’s event: “He faces multiple criminal investigations and one indictment. Just yesterday he was found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. We are here to give voters the answers they deserve.”

But after more than an hour on stage, you couldn’t help but think it was less an opportunity to challenge and scrutinize the former president than a platform for Donald Trump to peddle misinformation and attack his detractors.

Barely a day after a jury in New York ruled that Trump had sexually abused and defamed writer E Jean Carroll, he was mocking her on primetime TV – and it was excruciating to watch . “It’s a crazy job,” he said – to the laughter of a packed audience.

“What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up and within minutes you’re playing panky in a dressing room,” he continued with an even louder growl of laughter and even a howl or two. . Read more about Martha Kelner’s analysis here

War in Ukraine ‘over in 24 hours’

Mr Trump was also asked about the war in Ukraine – and made bold claims about his peacemaking abilities.

“If I am president, I will settle this war in one day, 24 hours,” he said, adding that he would meet both President Putin and President Zelenskyy.

“They both have weaknesses and they both have strengths and within 24 hours this war will be over. It will be over, it will be absolutely over,” Trump said.

He said Putin made a “mistake” by invading Ukraine and it wouldn’t have happened if he was still in power.

However, he declined to say whether he believed the Russian leader was a war criminal.

“If you say he’s a war criminal, it’s going to be a lot harder to make a deal to stop this thing,” he told the New Hampshire audience.

“If he becomes a war criminal, people will catch him and execute him, he will fight much harder than he does in other circumstances.

“That’s something we’ll discuss later.”

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin earlier this year in a move decried by Moscow.

Image: Trump said he would likely forgive many of the Capitol rioters if he regains power. Photo: AP

Mr Trump also declined to say who he wanted to win the war, despite being asked three times.

“I don’t think in terms of winning and losing. I think in terms of settling so that we stop killing all these people,” he said.

“Russians and Ukrainians, I want them to stop dying,” he added. “And I will in 24 hours.”

The interview also touched on the invasion of the US Capitol by his supporters in 2021.

These shocking scenes in Washington erupted after he made false allegations of voter fraud – claims he repeated in Wednesday’s program.

He told host Kaitlan Collins he was likely to forgive many rioters if he beat Joe Biden and won re-election next year.

“I’m inclined to forgive a lot of them. I can’t say for every one of them because some of them probably got out of hand,” Mr Trump said.

