US and China agree to maintain communication as officials meet | News from Xi Jinping





White House adviser Jake Sullivans is talking to top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in a bid to manage competition, according to the United States.

Senior officials from the United States and China agreed to maintain communication when they meet in the Austrian capital, the White House said. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had frank, substantive and constructive talks in Vienna on Wednesday and Thursday, the White House said in a statement. Both sides agreed to maintain this important strategic communication channel to advance these goals, he added. The talks came as the two countries seek to overcome rising tensions over a range of issues, including trade, the status of Taiwan, China’s claims in the South China Sea and ongoing US pressure against the growing influence of China in the Pacific. Senior US officials have said the administration of President Joe Bidens is pursuing competition with China but does not want it to degenerate into conflict. Beijing has said it wants to stabilize difficult relations with Washington. The Sullivan-Wang talks followed a meeting between US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns and China’s second-highest diplomat, Qin Gang, also this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said he hoped to reschedule a trip to China that was postponed in February after a row over an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down over the United States. China has denied that the balloon was used for surveillance purposes. The latest wave of diplomacy could also portend a possible meeting between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, although the US president said on Wednesday there had been no progress on that front. The two leaders met in November ahead of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. On Thursday, the White House said Sullivan and Wang discussed a range of topics, including cross-Strait issues, a reference to rising tensions over Taiwan, which China claims is part of its own territory. Beijing has repeatedly responded angrily to Washington’s support for Taiwan, deploying military assets that have fueled fears of further escalation. Last month, a US warship sailed into the waters between Taiwan and China after Beijing launched three days of military exercises around the self-governing island. Sullivan and Wang also discussed global and regional security issues as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration said. The United States has warned against developing ties between China and Russia, including the possibility of Beijing sending direct aid to Moscow for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Beijing has denied it favors either side, saying it wants to be a peace broker in the conflict. Washington has made tackling Beijing’s growing influence a top foreign policy priority and has sought to build support in the Pacific region to counter what it calls China’s growing commercial, political and military assertiveness. China. China, for its part, has accused the United States of pursuing a new Cold War.

