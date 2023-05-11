‘No progress on Myanmar peace plan’



STILL STICKED Indonesian President Joko Widodo briefs reporters during a press conference during the 42nd Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the city of Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores on Thursday 11 May 2023. AFP PHOTO

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo acknowledged to his fellow Southeast Asian leaders on Thursday that no progress has been made to end the conflicts in Myanmar and renewed a call for an end to the violence that has started when the military took over more than two years ago.

“I have to be honest,” Widodo told fellow Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on the final day of their two-day summit in the Indonesian port city of Labuan Bajo. “There has been no meaningful progress in implementing the five-point consensus.”

This year’s ASEAN chairman was referring to a peace plan forged by the 10-nation bloc with Myanmar junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing in 2021, which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the contending parties to be negotiated through a special ASEAN agreement. sent.

Myanmar’s military-led government has refused to take action to implement the plan, prompting Southeast Asian leaders to exclude the country’s ruling generals and their appointees from meetings at the bloc’s summit. The generals protested the ASEAN decision, which they said deviated from the group’s core policy of non-intervention in each other’s internal affairs and decision-making by consensus.

Widodo called for unity, a seemingly futile call as he conferred with other heads of state in the conference room of a bayside hotel, the chair reserved for the Myanmar leader being empty.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

After the conclusion of the leaders’ summit, Widodo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a press conference that the bloc would continue to press for the implementation of the peace plan and expand the commitment of ASEAN not only with military leaders, but with various groups in Myanmar, hoping the junta would do the same.

“We will try again and again,” Marsudi told reporters. “We are still united and strong to see the urgency of the five-point consensus.”

“Commitment does not mean recognition,” Widodo said.

Founded in 1967 as a diverse club of authoritarian regimes, monarchs and fledgling democracies, ASEAN has come under international pressure to take tougher action to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. But ASEAN members appeared divided, with some recommending a relaxation of punitive actions aimed at isolating Myanmar’s generals and allowing its senior diplomats and officials to return to attend summit meetings.

‘Time of isolation has served its purpose’, an internal ASEAN report obtained by The Associated Press (AP) quoting ‘some member states’ at a meeting of the bloc’s top diplomats ahead of the leaders’ summit .

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has publicly expressed his frustrations, saying around 200,000 people have fled to his country to escape the tumult in Myanmar.

“ASEAN has not been able to resolve most of the most contentious issues,” Anwar told fellow leaders on Wednesday in videotaped remarks he posted to his Twitter account. “We are stuck with the principle of non-intervention.”

“Yes, there is non-interference, but then we will have to have a new vision that could give us some flexibility in order to navigate and maneuver to move forward,” he said.

During talks with foreign ministers, some suggested that the group re-engage Myanmar’s military-led State Administration Council and “bring Myanmar back to [the] The ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting and summits, noting that the time of isolation has served its purpose,” the ASEAN report said. It did not identify countries pushing for more leniency towards Myanmar despite international outrage over continued military attacks in the country.

The suggestion for the bloc to bring Myanmar back into its fold was “noted down”, the report added, implying that it did not receive full approval from all ministers.

The ministerial talks underlined that the crisis in Myanmar should not affect ASEAN’s progress in building a regional community, said the report, which cited an observation that there would be no solution to short term to the crisis in Myanmar.

More than 3,450 civilians have been killed by security forces since Myanmar’s military overthrew the elected government of Aung Sang Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1, 2021, and thousands more are still imprisoned, said the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, which counts the victims and arrests linked to the junta’s repression.