



Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues a commemorative postage stamp on National Technology Day at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on May 11, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

On May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the 1998 nuclear tests at Pokhran as one of the most glorious days in India’s history and said technology for the country was not about showing its domination but to accelerate its development. Addressing an event on National Technology Day, which marks the anniversary of the Pokhran tests, Mr Modi said his government had used technology as a source of empowerment and to secure social justice. Whether it’s JAM Trinity, the CoWIN portal or the digital market for farmers, his government has used technology as an agent of inclusion, he said, adding that there is a technological solution available to every stage of life from birth. The Prime Minister said his government’s push on science and technology has ushered in a big change and noted that around 4,000 patents were registered every year 10 years ago, but there are more than 30,000 NOW. While 70,000 trademarks were registered each year before, the figure is now over 2.5 lakh while the number of incubation centers has increased to 650 from 150 in 2014, he said. The country is moving in all the necessary directions to be a technology leader, he said. The Prime Minister said his government had been working to create an inclusive ecosystem to promote innovation and cited India’s big leap on the Global Innovation Index. Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India). He dedicated to the nation a rare-earth permanent magnet factory on the Bhabha Atomic Research Center campus in Visakhapatnam and a Fission Moly-99 production facility in Mumbai, which will produce the radioisotope used in more than 85% imaging procedures for the early detection of cancer. and heart disease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/government-has-used-technology-as-source-of-empowerment-to-ensure-social-justice-pm-modi/article66838049.ece

