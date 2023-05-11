We live in post-shame America





A temperate celebration

The people who have polluted the waters of American politics have had a bad few weeks. Another gang of seditionists was found guilty of conspiracy against the United States. Donald Trump was found responsible for the sexual abuse and defamation of E. John Carroll. And one of the weirdest imposters to smash his way to a congressional seat, George Santos, has been arrested by the Justice Department for a long list of alleged offenses. (He pleaded not guilty to all.)

Unfortunately, I’m here to rain down on your parade, because the fight to restore basic decency in politics is still mostly rearguard action.

But first, let’s drink in the good news that there is still some accountability for wrongdoing. The Justice Department has secured yet more seditious conspiracy convictions, this time against three Proud Boys leaders and their former chairman, Enrique Tarrio, who now joins previously convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes as another walking example. from the banality of evil. . The government has demanded that Rhodes get 25 years in federal prison. For a man already in his late 50s, this sentence (if imposed) essentially amounts to now. (Lawyers for Rhodes, Tarrio and the three Proud Boys leaders have indicated they plan to appeal the verdicts.)

Last January, the arrival of George Santos at the Maison du Peuple shook my already shaken faith in the People. Santos, however, was ultimately caught up in his own dithering. As my colleague David Graham wrote today, Santos might have been better off losing and remaining just another unknown snowflake who ran for office, but like so many in the Trump era, his thirst has won him both fame and legal attention. Santos remains a free man, but only because three unnamed people have posted half a million dollar bail pending trial on 13 federal charges.

And justice, in a way, ensnared Trump himself when he was convicted of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. Trump’s defenders, including his lawyer (who says Trump plans to appeal the verdict), point out that the jury declined to affirm the rape allegation, but they carefully avoid mentioning that that decision may have been tainted. of some confusion about how to apply the term rape. Trump’s own deposition likely helped sink him, and it served as a reminder that our 45th president is a surly, smug kid who never admits a moment of regret or blame.

One would hope that Trump’s loss in New York would cause him to slip away in shame, but we now live in a post-shame America. Instead, Trump will sit in a town hall on CNN tonight, where he will answer questions as if he were a normal person running for office instead of a sex offender who incited sedition and violence. against the government he is once again seeking to control.

Trump, of course, has the self-awareness of a traffic cone, and he is seemingly incapable of remorse. But CNN’s decision to go ahead with the event as if nothing had happened is disappointing. A more defensible position would have been to ditch the town hall format and tell Trump he’s still invited to sit down, one-on-one, with a CNN reporter. Presenting him to voters as one candidate among many, however, is the very definition of normalizing his behavior.

I understand why CNN, as a journalistic outlet, would give every candidate a town hall. Trump is the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination, and he is by definition newsworthy. (I’ll watch, and probably write about it, so I’m in a kind of glass house myself here.) But Trump has just been found responsible for a hideous act. It seems almost as obnoxious to me as if a network were interviewing OJ Simpson about his views on the future of professional sports right after his loss in civil court to the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Trump and Santos are clowns, and unfortunately, we’ve gotten used to them. But their antics have also diverted our attention from the indecent behavior of other public figures. You’d think, for example, that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would breathe a sigh of relief that Santos was coming to the end of his cringe-worthy political fan dance. We would be wrong. McCarthy, instead, mumbles his way through fuzzy, shapeless expressions of concern.

Finally, let’s temper any celebration of justice with the realization that Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama is blocking nearly 200 promotions of senior US military officers because, apparently, for many reasons. Tuberville’s grip began weeks ago, when he opposed the Department of Defense’s policy of paying for travel for military personnel seeking abortions. (Tuberville apparently thinks that if you’re a member of the military and have drawn the short straw of deploying to a state whose reproductive health care laws were rolled back to 1972, the U.S. government shouldn’t authorize your interstate travel.)

Tuberville now has a new beef with the Pentagon: The Alabama senator is upset that the US military wants to keep white supremacists from joining its ranks. In an interview with a Birmingham public radio station, Tuberville was asked if he thought white nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military. Referring to the Biden administration, Tuberville replied, They call them that. I call them Americans.

He went on to explain, for some reason, how the January 6 insurgents were mostly good people:

There were probably a hundred of them who came in, broke windows and broke doors that should have been locked. That’s not how it’s done in America. But there were hundreds of thousands who didn’t come in, who were real Americans who believed in this country. But right after that, we, our military and Secretary Austin, gave the order to stand down and all the military across the country, saying they were going to hunt white nationalists, people who don’t believe what we believe. And that’s not how it’s done in this country.

I happened to be an employee of the Department of Defense when Austin issued that order, and I participated in that wait. It was a fairly innocuous event, and I was actually disappointed at the time that it wasn’t more energetic and focused on the growing problem of extremism within the ranks. But even that watery response was too much for Tuberville’s fragile sensibilities.

(Tuberville, however, had a reaction to the Carroll trial in New York. He said the verdict makes me want to vote for [Trump] twice.)

The cause of justice has advanced in recent weeks. But the cause of decency is still bombarded by people who have lost all sense of shame, while more reasonable people remain seemingly unable to exercise the kind of moral judgment and leadership that should exile extremists, fraudsters and attackers from the public square and especially from offices of public trust.

Today’s news

Federal prosecutors released an indictment charging Rep. George Santos with 13 counts, including money laundering, wire fraud, misrepresentation to the House of Representatives and theft of public funds. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. FDA advisers voted that the benefits of an over-the-counter birth control pill would outweigh the risks. The federal agency is expected to decide this summer whether or not to approve such a pill. The Labor Department said that although rates remain high, inflation continued to decline in April, marking the slowest pace of price increases in two years.

Dispatches

Evening reading

Photo-illustration by The Atlantic. Sources: Taylor Hill/Getty; Philip Pacheco/Stringer/Getty.

Elizabeth Holmes is not fooling anyone

Elizabeth Holmes is not fooling anyone. Well, almost anyone.

The convicted fraudster and founder of defunct medical startup Theranos, is awaiting to begin an 11-year sentence in federal prison. She received this punishment for misleading investors about her lab-in-a-box technology, which she claimed could perform hundreds of tests on a few drops of blood. In reality, when the Theranoss Edison device did not explode, it provided unreliable results to frightened patients. Holmes is falling out of favor, she was once the youngest self-made billionaire woman, has been portrayed over and over again. But there is still a little blood left in this stone.

The New York Times published a profile of Holmes on Sunday that included the first interview she’s given since 2016. The author, Amy Chozick, suggests she was charmed by Holmes, the devoted family woman. Chozick writes that Holmes is gentle and charismatic, and doesn’t come across as a hero or a villain. She seemed, like most people, somewhere in between. This flattering or at least ambivalent tone was not well received.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

cultural break

JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty; Museum of the City of New York/Getty

Read. The Earth Transformed: An Untold History, a new book by Peter Frankopan about how climate has changed human society and how we have changed climate.

Listen. Steely’s hit in 1974, Rikki doesn’t lose that number. The perfectionist duo conquers the hearts of a new generation of listeners.

PS

Have you ever heard of Connie Converse? Until yesterday, I hadn’t, but after reading this story in the New York Times, I’m rather fascinated by it. She was one of the first singer-songwriters to resist the molasses of 1940s pop: Born in New Hampshire, she dropped out of Mount Holyoke College and became something of a folksinger in New York a decade before the arrival of Bob Dylan. Her music career never took off, and she moved to Michigan, where her brother was a professor of political science. (Curiously, I knew his brother and his important work, since I have a doctorate in political science.)

And then, at 50, she put her things in her car, said goodbye to her friends and disappeared.

I’m a sucker for this kind of late artist story, but not, in general, for his kind of music. Still, I looked up his only surviving compilation of recordings here on Spotify. I didn’t expect to find it fascinating, and now I think I understand why the few people who knew her thought she was better than Dylan.

To M

Katherine Hu contributed to this newsletter.

