



Finally: the mystery is solved. For months now, British fans of clever and inventive murder mysteries have been searching for clues as to when Poker face would be on our screens. ‘Cause like he’s falling Glass Onion Christmas was not enough, the always excellent Rian Johnson soon after debuted a new detective Natasha Lyonnes Charlie Cale in a streaming series on Peacock, in a ten-part Case of the Week show that sparked rave reviews. For a long time there was no sign of it reaching our shores. Now the wait is finally over. Poker face makes its way to the UK, and its hit Sky Max (and NOW) on May 26.

All ten episodes of the series will air at once with episodes directed by Zolas Janicza Bravo, Natasha Lyonne and Johnson himself. Lyonne also wrote on the show, while Johnson wrote three episodes. And there are plenty of guests, too, including Johnson’s lucky charm Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adrien Brody, Hong Chau, Lil Real Howery, Jameela Jamil, Tim Blake Nelson, Nick Nolte and Ron Perlman. We really missed something, didn’t we? In the show, Detective Lyonnaise has a knack for knowing exactly when people are lying and, drawing inspiration from Colombothe stories inside aren’t really thrillers, but explorations of how Charlie gets to the truth and character studies of who’s lying, about what, and why.

There are many more mysteries to come not only has a second season of Poker face was confirmed in February, but Johnson must also make a third Knives out mystery with Daniel Craigs Benoit Blanc for Netflix. In addition, there is the small problem of its long discussion star wars upcoming movies. We can’t wait for any of this and it’s the cold truth.

