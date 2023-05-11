Muharrem Ince: Turkey’s presidential candidate steps down to give potential boost to Erdogan rival







Istanbul

CNN

—

Turkish presidential candidate Muharrem Ince has dropped out of the race, which could boost the chances of the main opposition candidates beating President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s vote. Ince had low poll numbers and some opposition figures feared he would split the anti-Erdogan vote, which had coalesced around the president’s main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. I retire from this race. I’m doing this for my country, Ince said at a press conference in Ankara, I don’t want them to blame me if they lose, he said referring to the main opposition. His centrist party, Fatherland, will remain in the parliamentary race. I urge every household to give at least one voice to the Homeland Party, he said. Ince has not endorsed any of the remaining candidates. His name will remain on the ballot. Ince said he pulled out following a smear campaign. He has faced weeks of grim allegations on social media in Turkey and Ankara’s prosecutor’s office said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into potential blackmail. The 59-year-old ran for president in 2018 but lost to Erdogan. In March this year, he split from the Republican People’s Party Kilicdaroglus (CHP) and joined the presidential race. He initially rebuffed calls from his former party to step down, fearing he would strip votes from Erdogan’s rival. Speaking at a rally in Ankara, Erdogan said he wished Ince had not stepped down, adding it was impossible to understand why he did. Mehmet Karli, a CHP member and longtime adviser to Kilicdaroglu, told CNN that Inces’ move would likely be welcomed by the CHP and the wider opposition bloc. He added that while Ince may stop short of endorsing Kilicdaroglu, the general expectation is that his supporters wanted to see an end to Erdogan and will therefore vote for the CHP leader. Turkey holds elections every five years. The candidate who obtains more than 50% of the votes in the first round is elected president, but if no candidate obtains a majority, the election goes to a second round between the two candidates who obtained the highest number of votes in the first round. As election day drew closer, all votes converged on (Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu and) Inces’ votes dwindled, Murat Somer, a professor of political science at Istanbul Koc University, told CNN, noting that Inces’ candidacy would likely have led to a run-off election. He and his party did not want to take on that responsibility, he said. It is unclear how Inces’ supporters would vote, but Turkish polls have shown that a large proportion of his supporters would choose Kilicdaroglu if the Fatherland Party leader steps down. The election is expected to be a close race between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, with pollsters predicting record turnouts. Even though this is officially an election, it’s actually a referendum and you only have two choices, Somer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/11/middleeast/turkey-elections-ince-withdrawal-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos