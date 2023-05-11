Trump repeatedly lied to his CNN town hall. Its Biggest Claims, Verified | donald trump





Donald Trump consistently spewed falsehoods, lies and misinformation in his CNN-hosted town hall on Wednesday night before a crowd of mostly Republican voters in New Hampshire. The former president made false and misleading statements about the 2020 election, the January 6 insurrection, immigration, his border wall, abortion, his sexual abuse trial, the investigation into his handling of documents classified and other subjects.

Host Kaitlan Collins attempted to step in and fact check his claims in real time, though many lies went unverified as Trump followed his long history of touting baseless conspiracy theories amid his growing legal problems.

Here are the Guardians’ fact checks of some of Trump’s statements.

Claim: Trump started the night by falsely claiming millions of votes were stolen in the 2020 race and the election was rigged.

Factcheck: There is no evidence of widespread fraud, and election officials across the United States, including Republican leaders, have reaffirmed this repeatedly over the past two years.

Trump campaigns are working to show that thousands of ballots cast in the names of deceased people in Georgia have remained void, with results that contradict claims by former presidents, a recent report found. There is no evidence of fraud or irregularities affecting the election results.

Allegation: Trump claimed without evidence that other countries send migrants from mental institutions to the United States.

Factcheck: The former president has made this claim many times, but there is no evidence to back it up. The Trump campaign was unable to produce evidence of this, CNN recently reported. Anti-immigration groups also said they were unsure what Trump might be referring to with the remarks. CNN did a broad search for any evidence of this story and found nothing.

Trump also said the United States was hurting from open borders in his opening remarks on immigration. On the contrary, Joe Biden has maintained many of the policies of the Trump administration, angering immigrant rights groups. The Biden administration also recently announced that it was sending 1,500 active duty troops to the US-Mexico border.

Claim: Trump incorrectly suggested that the judge in the sexual abuse and defamation trial brought by writer E Jean Carroll blocked him from producing evidence.

Factcheck: Trump repeatedly made false claims that he was not authorized to speak or defend himself. But Trump did not call any witnesses or appear during the two-week trial, except when excerpts from a video deposition from last year were played in the courtroom.

The judge, Lewis A Kaplan, whom the former president has repeatedly attacked, told Trump’s legal team he could file a request for testimony, but he chose not to. The jury found that the former president sexually abused Carroll, meaning he subjected her to forcible sexual touching without her consent, and ordered her to pay $5 million in damages and interests.

Allegation: Donald Trump falsely claimed that pro-choice Democrats wanted to kill the baby after he was born, a claim that was not verified at CNN Town Hall. The former president also suggested that abortion rights groups want doctors to be able to execute babies.

Factcheck: This false and inflammatory claim was a common refrain from the former president during the last election and has no basis in fact.

Claim: Donald Trump, who as president faced widespread outrage for separating families on the US southern border, defended the policy, saying it had a chilling effect: people don’t not come.

Factcheck: There is no clear evidence to suggest that harsh policies such as family separation deter asylum seekers from coming to the United States. A family separation pilot program in 2017 was followed by an increase in the number of families entering the United States at the border. A 2018 analysis found that the policy was not having the intended effect.

Immigrant rights groups note that policies such as detaining children or separating them from their families do not deter people from coming and can instead lead to more dangerous journeys.

Claim: Asked about the ongoing criminal investigation into election interference in Georgia, Donald Trump twisted a phone call with the state’s top election official, falsely claiming that I hadn’t asked him to find anything it would be.

Factcheck: A recording of the phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger revealed that Trump said: I just want to find 11,780 votes. The former president told town hall he was calling for the election to be challenged. But the recording suggested he had clearly pressured the official to overturn the election results in his favour.

