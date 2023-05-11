Leaders of ASEAN countries agree to boost regional payments connectivity and each country’s local currency transactions





No. 25/125/DCom At the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 in Labuan Bajo held on May 10-11, 2023, on the economic pillar, leaders of ASEAN countries agreed to enhance regional payment connectivity (RPC) and transactions in the local currency of each country (local currency transaction/LCT). Both outcomes aim to build a vision among the leaders of ASEAN countries to develop a stable financial sector as the basis for regional economic integration. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at a press conference on May 11, 2023 in Labuan Bajo, conveyed the results of the 42nd ASEAN Summit, specifically related to strengthening economic cooperation of the ASEAN. The implementation of local currency transactions and digital payment connectivity between countries agreed to be strengthened, in line with the central inter-ASEAN goal of ASEAN becoming stronger and more independent, said Indonesian President Joko Widodo. RPC and LCT are a way to advance regional payments connectivity and local currency transaction mechanisms for each ASEAN country. These two elements are part of the 3 Priority Economic Deliverables (PEDs) of the Economic Pillar of the ASEAN Chair 2023, which aim to demonstrate the commitment and determination of ASEAN leaders to deepen financial integration and stability. RPC, as part of efforts to strengthen regional economic integration, is taking advantage of opportunities to expand payment connectivity cooperation in ASEAN multilaterally. This cooperation can facilitate cross-border payments in multiple jurisdictions and shorten processing chains, which in turn amplifies the benefits of cross-border payments. Currently, the RPC collaboration has resulted in the implementation of cross-border payments based on QR codes between Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia. To complement regional payment connectivity initiatives, an LCT framework has been developed to extend each ASEAN country’s local currency transaction mechanism regionally. This will support ASEAN’s efforts to deepen financial integration. Previously, ASEAN member countries had developed the ASEAN Local Currency Settlement Cooperation Framework Guidelines to promote the use of local currencies in the ASEAN region for cross-border trade, settlement investments and income as well as transfers. At present, there has been the implementation of LCT cooperation between a number of ASEAN countries and other countries, namely Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and China. Meanwhile, Singapore and South Korea are developing a cooperation framework. In the future, LCT transactions will be developed for trade and investment and all economic and financial transactions, such as current account transactions, capital transactions and financial transactions. Jakarta, May 11, 2023 Head of the Communication Department Erwin Hariono executive Director Information about Bank Indonesia Tel.021-131, email: [email protected] photo sources: https://galleryasean2023.id

