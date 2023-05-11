space startups: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s space push for India counts on startups and private sector support

Encouraged by resounding successes elsewhere, India wants its private space companies to increase their share of the global launch market fivefold over the next decade – an effort bolstered by the personal backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the year since the country opened up to private launches in 2020, the number of space startups has more than doubled, from 21 to 47.

In late 2022, Skyroot Aerospace, whose investors include Sherpalo Ventures and Singapore’s GIC, launched India’s first privately built rocket into space.

“Often initiatives are announced and they die. This is not one of them,” said Pawan Goenka, an auto industry veteran who was appointed head of the Center last year. Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization (IN-SPACe), a newly established body. space regulator. “Space is one of our prime minister’s favorite areas right now, one he wants to see moving.”

Investors poured $119 million into Indian space startups in 2022, compared to a total of just $38 million in all years to 2017. They see a cheaper alternative to European launchers that are on the ground or under development, as well as access to a bustling manufacturing hub, analysts said.

It has meant a boom for space start-ups such as Skyroot and Agnikul Cosmos – which promise to drastically reduce satellite launch costs – Satsure, offering satellite data and analysis services, and Pixxel, which won in March a five-year contract with the United States. National Recognition Office.

“It was a big surprise to all of us that the launch and policy change all happened on time and that we were able to meet our deadlines with full support. We weren’t a single day late due to policy issues,” said Pawan Chandana. , co-founder of Skyroot, which is valued at $163 million. Other startup founders say the new approach means approvals are easier, stakeholders are aligned with each other, and there are more private sector veterans in government helping the sector. .

There are, however, challenges. The country accounts for just 2% of global space sector revenues, estimated at $370 billion in 2020. Funding has only trickled in as customers want to see successful launches before committing expensive payloads to untested designs.

“There are some very good companies out there, but right now we’re way behind the US or China,” said Prateep Basu, co-founder of SatSure. “Unlocking the policies is very important, but the world won’t really realize that until you do something remarkable like what SpaceX did.”

In the United States, the government-run NASA handles space exploration while private companies conduct launches and build crewed vehicles. Proponents say it cut costs, but it also led to a years-long gap in which Washington relied on Russian spacecraft to get to the International Space Station.

SpaceX, which serves private and government customers, completed more than 60 launches in 2022 alone.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) manages all of the country’s launch infrastructure, although Agnikul plans its own launch pad.

“We have realized that the basic need of the industry is money,” said Jayant Patil, head of the launcher committee of the Indian Space Association (ISPA), a quasi-governmental body that helps address industry concerns. private.

Patil said the government is offering millions of dollars in seed funding to startups that use satellite data to boost crop yields in India. Startups with potential military applications are reviewed separately for government investment.

Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Modi government at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said the country could not afford to fall behind in the space race and “not everything can be done by the government alone”.

“The idea is to provide political stability, predictability,” Gupta said. “Letting the private sector know where government steps in, where government doesn’t step in, where it can get in, where it can’t get in.”

Self-sufficient

The privatization effort began with a late 2020 video conference between Modi and executives, five people involved in the process said. Since then, Modi has made it clear that he wants to sweep away the red tape and create national champions, they say.

“The Prime Minister’s goal is to do with space what we have done with computing,” said one of the people, who declined to be named because the call and meetings that took place followed were private.

ISRO will focus on exploration but will still support private launch efforts, giving the country’s space startups global legitimacy, industry executives said.

The agency will work alongside an advisory group – made up of members from In-SPACe, ISPA and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial launch arm of the government – ​​which helped the government announce a new business-friendly regulatory framework in April.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which helped shape privatization policies, have a $100 million contract to deliver ISRO’s next launcher in 2024.

“Modi is a technology expert, so the suggestion is to outsource production and development to private players, while we look at the technology. Then it becomes a self-contained environment,” said S. Somanath, president of the ISRO.

The country’s space companies are also hoping to find new customers as sanctions and political tensions have cut Russia off from much of the international launch market after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation”.

British satellite company OneWeb, for example, partnered with ISRO for a launch after Russia canceled its launches.

“If you look at high tech, it’s all about geopolitics…India definitely has a certain clout right now,” said Laxman Behera, president of the Special Center for National Security Studies at the Institute. Jawaharlal Nehru University.