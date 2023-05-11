Pakistan’s Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal





Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by a government anti-corruption agency was unlawful. The announcement came after two days of some of the worst political violence the country has seen in decades.

At a hearing on Thursday afternoon, the court ordered Khans released from National Accountability Bureau custody, but asked him to spend the night under protection at a police guest house before his appearance before the court. Islamabad High Court on Friday.

Khans’ arrest on Tuesday had turned Pakistan’s political and economic crisis into violent unrest. His release just two days later underscored the central role in national politics played by the 70-year-old former cricketer star, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year.

Details of the Supreme Court’s decision were not immediately available, but Babar Awan, a senior lawyer for the former prime minister, told reporters he had dropped all legal proceedings against Imran Khan.

The former prime minister is certain to remain the main center of political attention amid the political turmoil and what analysts are saying is the risk of a national debt default ahead of elections due to be held by October.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell nearly 3% to around 299 rupees to the US dollar, a record high.

In the two days before Khan’s release, at least five people were reportedly killed in violence in cities across Pakistan, including attacks on government buildings. Police arrested several hundred protesters and at least three senior leaders of the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

During Khan’s Supreme Court appearance, one of the three-judge bench members asked him to urge his supporters to hold back, according to a senior member of the PTI who declined to be named.

The member said Khan replied that he did not know what happened while in custody, but that it was in his party’s interest to see a political calm that would allow the election to take place.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the protests that followed Khan’s arrest as acts of terrorism.

Such a spectacle has never been seen in the past 75 years, Sharif said in a televised address on Wednesday. He promised to respond to unrest with an iron fist.

Shireen Mazari, a senior member of the PTI, said the party was demanding the release of dozens of its workers and the three leaders who remained in detention. The government used excessive force. They thought any means could be used to crush the PTI, but they failed, she said.

Analysts said the events between Khan’s arrest and his subsequent release reinforced the idea that he could not be sidelined.

Imran Khan cannot be removed from Pakistan’s political equation by force, said Huma Baqai, a commentator. The arrest and the consequences of the arrest clearly backfired.

The government said Khans’ arrest on Tuesday was linked to a land purchase. The former prime minister also still faces legal challenges, including allegations of the illegal sale of gifts he received as prime minister and terrorism charges linked to protests by his supporters.

Khan has dismissed the charges as politically motivated and maintains that his impeachment was the result of a Western-backed plot.

Separately, a senior Pakistani government official told the Financial Times that he had told the IMF that he would not now implement a fuel subsidy announced in March.

The decision not to pay the grant is likely to hurt the government’s popularity ahead of the election, but could help revive a stalled $7 billion IMF lending program.

