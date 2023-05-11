Pakistan’s Supreme Court calls Imran Khan’s arrest illegal; free him





Police officers are seen next to a barricade outside police lines where former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held following his arrest in Islamabad, May 11, 2023. | photo credit: Reuters

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khans from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday was unlawful and ordered the release of the former Prime Minister.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial handed down the verdict and sent Mr Khan to the Police Lines guest house in Islamabad and asked him to appear before the IHC on Friday.

The SC verdict comes a day after a strongly worded statement by the military media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which said May 9 would go down in history as a dark chapter. The ISPR said that soon after Mr Khan’s arrest, organized attacks took place on army properties and installations and anti-army slogans were thrown around. The ISPR said a power-hungry group wrapped in political garb had done to the country what the country’s enemies had failed to do since its inception. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned PTI workers for committing unforgivable crimes.

Lawyer and legal expert Waqqas Mir said that legally the Supreme Court had made the right decision in declaring the manner and method of Mr Khan’s arrest illegal. The speed with which the court acted and the leniency received by Imran are rare: this was the day after an arrest and subsequent approval of the legality of the arrest by the IHC. The higher court must in part have been motivated by a desire to move with unusual speed in view of the general riots and collapse of civic life following Khans’ arrest. None of this, however, will bring relief to other political leaders and ordinary citizens whose advocacy against unlawful detentions – including arrests on court premises – has not received such leniency, Mir said. .

When asked what the SC verdict means in light of the ISPR statement, former Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar told The Hindu that the use of the word establishment in the political context of Pakistan is a tacit compromise between the often harassed political forces and the true masters. from Pakistan. Naming them directly offends them and carries consequences. Mr Khokhar said the ISPR’s reaction to Imran Khan came when he directly named a serving military officer (in an assassination attempt). The next day, he was arrested at the courthouse by paramilitary forces. But the word establishment has traditionally not excluded the judiciary. They worked in tandem to hang, oust and destabilize democratic governments. Imran Khan’s release signals a major shift in this power equation.

I am alarmed, shocked and deeply disturbed by the current situation in the country resulting from the arrest and mistreatment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The resulting loss of life is heartbreaking, regrettable, unfortunate and highly condemnable.

The protest is a

—Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) May 11, 2023

He added that the future remains uncertain as the Pakistani political drama puts Game of Thrones to shame with its constant twists and turns. However, it’s safe to say that a cornered Imran Khan was dangerous and now, with his ego hurt by mistreatment, he might just turn into a monster.

Journalist Zebunnisa Burki said she was still unsure what the last two or three days had been. If it was to arrest Imran in the Al-Qadir Trust case, surely they could have done so in a way that ensured there was no doubt about its legality. If this was to teach a lesson, then did the SC effectively turn the whole problem around? Burki says things still look rather murky. What we have is a mob that has gone wild, hours of violent protests, a military establishment that has spoken out harshly against violence, and a supreme court that somehow can’t seem to get rid of the allegations of partisanship. All for a man whose personality cult may have gotten even more out of control.

pic.twitter.com/cbfbiIbVPi

— The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) May 11, 2023

