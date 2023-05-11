Donald Trumps CNN Fact Check January 6 Town Hall Claims, Abortion, Mar-a-Lago Documents





At a raucous town hall where an audience of invited Republicans often cheered him on, former President Donald Trump insisted he didn’t know the woman who won a $5 million sexual abuse and libel verdict. dollars against him, suggested the United States might as well default on its debt, and dodged questions about whether he would sign a federal ban on abortion.

The day before CNN’s town hall, a jury returned a verdict against Trump in a civil case. E. Jean Carroll said Trump assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store about three decades ago.

Asked about the case, Trump continued to say he had never met Carroll “I have no idea who she is”, which is a claim he has often used when confronted with accusations of women or to distance himself from people in his orbit whose association may embarrass him.

During the town hall, Trump mocked Carroll’s account of their encounter.

“What kind of woman meets someone and brings them up and within minutes you’re panky in a dressing room?” Trump asked.

Responding to a question about the looming national debt default deadline, Trump said Republicans should stand firm in their demands for spending cuts and Democrats would “absolutely give in.”

CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins pressed Trump on several lies, and the former president more than once turned to the crowd in apparent exasperation and said, “She doesn’t get it.” At one point, he told Collins, “You’re a mean person.”

Here are several lies that have marked us.

Speaking of Jan. 6, 2021, the rioters who were convicted: “A few of them probably got out of control.

This is a major distortion of the assault on the United States Capitol. Around 140 police officers were assaulted and rioters smashed windows, smashed doors and ransacked offices. They chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” and shut down the House and Senate for several hours.

More than 1,033 defendants have been arrested, including 108 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing grievous bodily harm to an officer.

Before Roe v. Wade be quashed, “they could kill the baby in the ninth month or after the baby was born”.

Trump is wrong about ninth-month abortions and wrong about killing after a baby is born.

Before the landmark abortion case was overturned in 2022, ninth-month abortions were extremely rare and not performed legally unless there were serious health risks to the mother. Killing a baby after birth has always been homicide and against the law.

Historically, less than 1% of abortions have been performed at or after 21 weeks of pregnancy. During the ninth month, which is even later, from around 33 weeks, abortions are even rarer; they are often difficult to obtain because the procedure is expensive, urgent, and performed only by a small subset of abortion providers.

Abortions late in pregnancy are not allowed on a whim. Roe authorized states to restrict abortions, including banning them completely after the point of fetal viability (around 24 weeks) with one key exception: when the life or health of the mother was at stake.

Meanwhile, several federal laws protect against killing a child after birth as well as many state laws. State laws “are the primary source of protection against active or negligent murder of infants born during the abortion process,” said Teresa S. Collett, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas and director of the Prolife Center of Universities, to PolitiFact in 2019.

“Actively killing a baby born alive is a crime,” Lois Shepherd, professor of law and biomedical ethics at the University of Virginia, said in 2019. “Under the law, live babies are like other people. alive. They are children. Children are people.”

Classified documents “automatically become declassified when I pick them up” after leaving the White House.

This is not supported by legal precedent.

Presidents have an unusual degree of power to declassify documents. But there is legal precedent that runs counter to Trump’s belief in what might be called “brain declassification.”

In three court cases under the Trump presidency, courts have rejected the idea that a president can declassify simply by tweeting or issuing a press release and not following more formalized processes involving executive agencies. It is a more concrete action than the “automatic” declassification cited by Trump.

“Simply declaring a document or group of documents declassified and doing nothing more would not be enough,” Bradley Moss, a Washington, DC-based attorney who works on national security cases, told PolitiFact last August.

“He needed to identify the specific documents he was declassifying, he needed to commemorate the order in writing for bureaucratic and historical purposes, and he needed staff to physically alter the classification marks on the documents themselves,” said Moss. “Until this is done, documents, in accordance with security classification procedures, must still be handled, transmitted and stored as if classified.”

In August, the FBI, with a search warrant in hand, searched the Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate, removing boxes of documents, some of which were classified. The Attorney General has appointed a special advocate to investigate the handling of documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

The 2020 election was “rigged”.

Less than two minutes into the town hall, Trump repeated that familiar talking point we noted Pants on Fire.

Rigging an election would require thousands of people to conspire in multiple jurisdictions to commit crimes. There is no evidence that this happened.

After Trump’s defeat, Attorney General Bill Barr told Trump that he disagreed with calling the election a “robbery” and that Trump’s statements were “bull—-“.

Republican state officials in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona said the election was secure. Dozens of judges, including GOP appointees, have dismissed Trump’s allegations of widespread fraud.

Regarding the border wall: “I finished the wall I built hundreds of kilometers of wall”

PolitiFact tracked Trump’s promise to “build a great wall” and make Mexico pay for it and classified it as a broken promise.

Trump has mostly replaced barriers installed by previous administrations. When he took office in 2017, the United States had 654 miles of major border barriers; some sections of the border have up to three layers of barriers parallel to the border, and the first obstacle a migrant may face is the main barrier. In January 2021, the month Trump left office, that number rose to 706 miles, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Trump replaced about 184 miles of dilapidated primary barriers with updated fences. When Trump says his administration is “building hundreds of miles,” he’s referring to replacing old barriers with new ones, not hundreds of miles of barriers protecting the border for the first time.

On his 2021 phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other election officials: “Nobody said, Oh my God, he shouldn’t have said I didn’t ask him to find anything I said you owe me votes because the election If that call was bad, why didn’t he and his lawyers hang up?

This is a distortion of Trump’s call with Georgia election officials after he lost the state.

On January 2, 2021, Trump was part of an hour-long phone call with Raffensperger and his general counsel Ryan Germany. Trump repeated debunked claims about dead voters and corrupt machines and the Pants on Fire lie that he had won Georgia.

Raffensperger, a Republican, disputed Trump’s claims, telling Trump, “We think we have an accurate election.”

Throughout the phone call, Trump urged Georgian officials to act, repeatedly suggesting there were more votes to be found for him.

Trump told officials they would find “thrown ballots” in Fulton County that were unsigned and fake ones. “You know that. You have no doubt about it. And you’ll find you’ll be at 11,779 in minutes because Fulton County is totally corrupt,” Trump said. (Trump lost the state by 11,779 votes.)

Trump also said “I don’t know, look, Brad. I gotta get, I gotta find 12,000 votes.”

PolitiFact editor Maria Ramirez Uribe contributed to this article.

