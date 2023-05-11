Boris Johnson’s friends have warned him not to support an intellectually wrong Brexit





Friends of Boris Johnson have tried to stop him from backing Brexit, saying they don’t think he actually believes in it. Guto Harri, a longtime Johnson ally, has revealed the latest attempts by the former PM family to try to stop him from supporting Vote Leave. Harri said he never thought Johnson would actually support Brexit and warned him he would end up with a bunch of people he didn’t like. It’s just one in a string of revelations made by Harri who later served as Johnson’s chief communications officer in Issue 10. Then-Mayor of London Boris Johnson delivers a speech at a 2016 ‘Vote Leave’ rally in Newcastle upon Tyne. Ian Forsyth via Getty Images Boris had been really torn I think, Harri said in his new podcast Unprecedented. Should I stay or should I go? And he wrote two articles, one pleading for staying in the EU, the other pleading for leaving. I never thought he would go there. I actually thought common sense would prevail, but while on a ski holiday in Italy I got a call from his sister Rachel, someone who is massively opposed to Brexit. Harri said Rachel asked her to talk Johnson out of doing something very stupid. He was indeed about to jump, Harri added. So I called him and begged him: Please don’t do this. This is intellectually the wrong thing to do. I don’t think you really believe it. You’ll end up with a bunch of people you don’t really like, you’ll be stuck with that decision. Guto Harri was Boris Johnson’s communications director. SHELTER AKMEN via Getty Images Yes, it can help you become Prime Minister, but you will be Prime Minister one day anyway. It will only sour the well. It will come back to haunt you – believe me. He ignored me. I turned on the TV and there he was outside his house in London. It comes after a bombshell new book claimed Johnson admitted they had no plan the night Britain voted to leave the European Union. The Vote Leave campaigner said he didn’t think it would happen as Britons backed Brexit 52% to 48%, according to Johnson at age 10. The book, by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell, describes how Johnson stayed up all night watching TV in his Islington home and it wasn’t until dawn that he realized that leave would actually win. Rachel Johnson tried to persuade her brother to stay. Kirsty O’Connor – PA Images via Getty Images What is happening ? he kept saying, before it hit him: Oh shit, we don’t have a plan. We didn’t think of that. I didn’t think that would happen. Holy shit, what are we gonna do? The book claims that Johnson, still mumbling, left to write the speech he knew he would soon have to deliver. Fast forward almost seven years and MPs are still debating the consequences of leaving the European Union amid growing concern over the decision. Ministers previously rejected a call for a formal inquiry into the effects of leaving the EU.

