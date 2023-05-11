Politics
Anniken Huitfeldt, Xi Jinping | Xi’s command: could be a Third World War
comments expresses the opinions of the author.
In February last year, US spy chief William Burns gave insight into perhaps the greatest danger facing the world – next to the climate crisis. Director of the American intelligence agency CIA said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered the country’s military to be ready to carry out an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.
Xi is not only the president of China. More important to his position in power, he is general secretary of the Communist Party of China and also head of the party’s Central Military Commission. In practice a dictator. Moreover, the Chinese military are not the forces of the Chinese state, they are the forces of the Communist Party – directly subordinate to the leader of the party Xi Jinping.
Click here to subscribe to the Norsk debate newsletter
CIA Director Burns added that Xi’s order to his military leaders does not necessarily mean he has already decided to invade Taiwan. But that this order is a reminder of his ambitions and the seriousness of the situation.
Maybe a Third World War
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could have very dangerous effects. It is likely that the United States will come to the aid of Taiwan, so that the invasion could then turn into a full-scale war between the United States and China. A Third World War that will involve many countries and greatly affect almost everyone.
Although Norway is a small nation with not too big a voice in the world community, we must do everything we can to prevent such a terrible war.
On Friday May 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang plans to visit Norway. Next, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has to use almost all the time during her stay to tell her Chinese colleague how much we in Norway and Europe fear that China will use military force to conquer the state. autonomous and democratic island on the south coast of China. And how strongly we will react if such a horrible war is launched by the Chinese.
Also read: China prepares for war. But we’d rather see another way
Qin Gang took over as foreign minister again, after his predecessor Wang Yi was promoted to foreign chief of the Communist Party. It is a job that ranks higher than being a foreign minister in the state apparatus. China has two parallel systems of governance: the state administration and the Communist Party. It is the latter who decides.
Qin has served as a diplomat in the UK and the US and speaks excellent English. As Ambassador to Washington, he was highly regarded and distinguished by his charm and approachability. The friendly attitude has been completely changed in the new job.
Diplomat Warrior Wolf
As foreign minister, he is now known as the leader of aggressive wolf-warrior diplomacy, where Chinese ambassadors launch frontal attacks on anyone who appears to stand in the way of China’s well-known interests around the world. Qin himself held one press conference in March where he spoke out harshly against the United States and accused the Americans of delegating research to China:
It’s a zero-sum game, where you go and I survive. He believes that the United States must take responsibility for the negative development of relations between the two countries. And that if it continues like this, there will inevitably be conflicts and confrontations.
Anders Magnus
Anders Magnus has been a journalist for more than 40 years and has, among other things, been a foreign correspondent for NRK on three continents: Africa, Asia and America. His last posting was in Washington DC, where he covered most of Donald Trump’s reign – and the start of Jo Biden’s.
Magnus was also a journalist at Bergens Tidende and TV2 – where he ran the PS and M.
China’s relations with Russia, on the other hand, he cut in the clouds and said the ties between Moscow and Beijing set an example for foreign relations around the world.
This could make it very difficult for Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt to convince Qin that China must prevent Russia’s continued belligerence in Ukraine.
In the past, Norway has asked China to condemn Russian warmongering – without success. Now Huitfeldt will again ask this:
We want them to condemn these actions. There are clear expectations that China will do more for Ukraine, Huitfeldt told Aftenposten after the message was announced.
Vg criticizes the genocide in Xinjiang
Huitfeldt also said she would speak on climate, security and human rights. Then she and Stre should also criticize the genocide on the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. And the brutality of the communist party repression of democracy and a free press in Hong Kong. Which is a serious violation of the agreement China made with Britain when Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997.
Read also: It seems Norwegian naivety knows no bounds
Unfortunately, another deal could make it difficult for Stre and Huitfeldt to pass warnings on the tougher cases. Qin Gang can dismiss these concerns by referring to the bald standardization agreements which Norway cowardly accepted in 2016. To put an end to the fact that China wanted nothing to do with Norway after the peace prize awarded to democracy defender Liu Xiaobo in 2010.
Admittedly, it was Stre’s predecessor, Erna Solberg, who made this pitiful deal possible. But the Stre government has shown no sign of wanting to end it.
Norway bound by standardization agreement
In the text of the agreement, it is stated that Norway undertakes to respect China’s territorial integrity and not to do anything that is contrary to China’s fundamental interests. By this agreement, we therefore accept, among other things, the occupation by China of Tibet and Xinjiang and the claim of Taiwan.
We have also pledged not to support the Uyghur struggle for human rights in Xinjiang or the people of Hong Kong who are fighting for democracy. If Norway does this, it will go against what the Chinese Communist Party claims to be the country’s territorial integrity and fundamental interests.
Read more comments from Anders Magnus
The Chinese foreign minister would probably prefer to talk about trade between Norway and China. And it was mentioned that Norway has significant mineral resources on the seabed that China would be happy to help extract. Hopefully Stre and Huitfeldt will stay away from these topics, and also from all the talk about concluding negotiations on a free trade agreement.
In the current situation, Norway does not need to become more dependent on Chinese imports than we already are. On the contrary, we should rather look for alternative suppliers of socially critical goods such as infection control equipment and medicines. We should have learned that after two years of pandemic and a year of war in Ukraine.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nettavisen.no/norsk-debatt/ordre-fra-xi-kan-bli-en-tredje-verdenskrig/o/5-95-1088227
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How wildness and nature ‘re-connected’ the father with his lost daughter
- Disaster risk profile warns Canada is not prepared for a major earthquake
- Anniken Huitfeldt, Xi Jinping | Xi’s command: could be a Third World War
- Erdogan’s main rival accuses Russia of spreading false lies ahead of elections
- Boris Johnson’s friends have warned him not to support an intellectually wrong Brexit
- May: Gig Economy Worker Study | news and features
- The moribund Hollywood satire of Charlie Day
- Sixteen named to CSC Academic All-District Women’s Tennis Team
- Gender bias on the golf course
- Donald Trumps CNN Fact Check January 6 Town Hall Claims, Abortion, Mar-a-Lago Documents
- Kapil Sibal hits back at Prime Minister Modi for criticizing Congress government in Rajasthan
- Marcos asks Widodo to reconsider the Veloso case