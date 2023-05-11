Anniken Huitfeldt, Xi Jinping | Xi’s command: could be a Third World War

comments expresses the opinions of the author.

In February last year, US spy chief William Burns gave insight into perhaps the greatest danger facing the world – next to the climate crisis. Director of the American intelligence agency CIA said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had ordered the country’s military to be ready to carry out an invasion of Taiwan by 2027.

Xi is not only the president of China. More important to his position in power, he is general secretary of the Communist Party of China and also head of the party’s Central Military Commission. In practice a dictator. Moreover, the Chinese military are not the forces of the Chinese state, they are the forces of the Communist Party – directly subordinate to the leader of the party Xi Jinping.

Click here to subscribe to the Norsk debate newsletter

CIA Director Burns added that Xi’s order to his military leaders does not necessarily mean he has already decided to invade Taiwan. But that this order is a reminder of his ambitions and the seriousness of the situation.

Maybe a Third World War

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan could have very dangerous effects. It is likely that the United States will come to the aid of Taiwan, so that the invasion could then turn into a full-scale war between the United States and China. A Third World War that will involve many countries and greatly affect almost everyone.

Although Norway is a small nation with not too big a voice in the world community, we must do everything we can to prevent such a terrible war.

On Friday May 12, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang plans to visit Norway. Next, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has to use almost all the time during her stay to tell her Chinese colleague how much we in Norway and Europe fear that China will use military force to conquer the state. autonomous and democratic island on the south coast of China. And how strongly we will react if such a horrible war is launched by the Chinese.

Also read: China prepares for war. But we’d rather see another way

Qin Gang took over as foreign minister again, after his predecessor Wang Yi was promoted to foreign chief of the Communist Party. It is a job that ranks higher than being a foreign minister in the state apparatus. China has two parallel systems of governance: the state administration and the Communist Party. It is the latter who decides.

Qin has served as a diplomat in the UK and the US and speaks excellent English. As Ambassador to Washington, he was highly regarded and distinguished by his charm and approachability. The friendly attitude has been completely changed in the new job.

Diplomat Warrior Wolf

As foreign minister, he is now known as the leader of aggressive wolf-warrior diplomacy, where Chinese ambassadors launch frontal attacks on anyone who appears to stand in the way of China’s well-known interests around the world. Qin himself held one press conference in March where he spoke out harshly against the United States and accused the Americans of delegating research to China:

It’s a zero-sum game, where you go and I survive. He believes that the United States must take responsibility for the negative development of relations between the two countries. And that if it continues like this, there will inevitably be conflicts and confrontations.

Anders Magnus Anders Magnus has been a journalist for more than 40 years and has, among other things, been a foreign correspondent for NRK on three continents: Africa, Asia and America. His last posting was in Washington DC, where he covered most of Donald Trump’s reign – and the start of Jo Biden’s. Magnus was also a journalist at Bergens Tidende and TV2 – where he ran the PS and M.

China’s relations with Russia, on the other hand, he cut in the clouds and said the ties between Moscow and Beijing set an example for foreign relations around the world.

This could make it very difficult for Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre and Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt to convince Qin that China must prevent Russia’s continued belligerence in Ukraine.

In the past, Norway has asked China to condemn Russian warmongering – without success. Now Huitfeldt will again ask this:

We want them to condemn these actions. There are clear expectations that China will do more for Ukraine, Huitfeldt told Aftenposten after the message was announced.

Vg criticizes the genocide in Xinjiang

Huitfeldt also said she would speak on climate, security and human rights. Then she and Stre should also criticize the genocide on the Uyghur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region. And the brutality of the communist party repression of democracy and a free press in Hong Kong. Which is a serious violation of the agreement China made with Britain when Hong Kong was handed over to China in 1997.

Read also: It seems Norwegian naivety knows no bounds

Unfortunately, another deal could make it difficult for Stre and Huitfeldt to pass warnings on the tougher cases. Qin Gang can dismiss these concerns by referring to the bald standardization agreements which Norway cowardly accepted in 2016. To put an end to the fact that China wanted nothing to do with Norway after the peace prize awarded to democracy defender Liu Xiaobo in 2010.

Admittedly, it was Stre’s predecessor, Erna Solberg, who made this pitiful deal possible. But the Stre government has shown no sign of wanting to end it.

Norway bound by standardization agreement

In the text of the agreement, it is stated that Norway undertakes to respect China’s territorial integrity and not to do anything that is contrary to China’s fundamental interests. By this agreement, we therefore accept, among other things, the occupation by China of Tibet and Xinjiang and the claim of Taiwan.

We have also pledged not to support the Uyghur struggle for human rights in Xinjiang or the people of Hong Kong who are fighting for democracy. If Norway does this, it will go against what the Chinese Communist Party claims to be the country’s territorial integrity and fundamental interests.

Read more comments from Anders Magnus

The Chinese foreign minister would probably prefer to talk about trade between Norway and China. And it was mentioned that Norway has significant mineral resources on the seabed that China would be happy to help extract. Hopefully Stre and Huitfeldt will stay away from these topics, and also from all the talk about concluding negotiations on a free trade agreement.

In the current situation, Norway does not need to become more dependent on Chinese imports than we already are. On the contrary, we should rather look for alternative suppliers of socially critical goods such as infection control equipment and medicines. We should have learned that after two years of pandemic and a year of war in Ukraine.