Former President Trump addresses New Hampshire voters at a CNN Town Hall event





Former President Donald Trump took the stage Wednesday night for a CNN town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination for the third time. Trump’s prime-time appearance at a live CNN town hall on Wednesday prompted the former president and 2024 presidential candidate to double down on his false claims as he faced interview questions from mainstream media for the first time in years after largely sticking to friendly conservative media. in New Hampshire marked Trump’s first appearance on CNN since 2016. Trump’s campaign said he was appearing on the network to step out of a GOP comfort zone as he is already beginning to focus on a possible 2024 general election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden. Questions about sexual assault: Trump’s appearance came a day after a New York jury found him responsible for sexually abusing a woman. woman nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly. Jurors awarded columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. The jury dismissed his rape claim and instead found Trump liable for a lesser degree of sexual assault. Trump denied it, saying he never met Carroll at a department store in 1996 and didn’t know her and said he planned to appeal the verdict. his statements that he did not know Carroll, although at least one photo of them has surfaced together. “I don’t know her. I’ve never met her. I had no idea who she was,” Trump said. retelling of Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughter and applause from the live audience. Collins tried to cut him off, but Trump continued and called it a false story and referred to Carroll as a wacky job. On abortion rights: Trump, answering a question about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights last year, took credit for appointing three of the justices who joined in the majority decision, saying, ‘It was such a big win and people are starting to understand it now.’ abortion wanted to kill a baby in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth Trump did not say whether he would sign a federal abortion ban if re-elected, but argued that members of the anti-abortion movement abortion are “in a very good negotiating position right now” due to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Trump said he would. “determine what he thinks is good for the country and what is right for the country” when asked if he would sign a federal ban on abortion. On gun control: Trump said he would protect the Second Amendment and address mental health issues if re-elected in 2024. ‘It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person who pulls the trigger,” he said Wednesday in response to a question from an undeclared New Hampshire voter. Future of Russia-Ukraine War: Trump repeated his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “smart guy”, but said he “made a big mistake” in invading Ukraine. Trump claimed, without proof or explanation, that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president. The former president said he had “a great relationship” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to his 2019 impeachment after he pressured Zelenskyy for a favor while refusing military aid. and wouldn’t answer a question about who he wanted to win the war, saying only: I want everyone to stop dying. is now under investigation by the Department of Justice. I had every right to do so. I didn’t make a secret of it, Trump said. Trump gave a vague answer when Collins asked if he had ever shown the classified documents to anyone. Not really. I would have the right, said the former president. What do you mean not really? Collins asked. Not that I can think of, Trump said. Trump noted that other presidents and vice presidents kept documents after they left, but did not mention that he refused to turn over documents even after receiving a subpoena. Information from CNN and the Associated Press was used in this report.

MANCHESTER, NH—

Former President Donald Trump took the stage Wednesday night for a CNN town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, as he seeks the Republican presidential nomination for the third time.

Trump’s prime-time appearance at a live CNN town hall on Wednesday prompted the former president and 2024 presidential candidate to double down on his false claims as he faced interview questions from mainstream media for the first time in years after largely sticking to friendly conservative media.

Wednesday’s town hall in New Hampshire marked Trump’s first appearance on CNN since 2016.

Trump’s campaign said he appears on the network to step out of a GOP comfort zone as he already begins to focus on a possible 2024 general election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden.

Questions about sexual assault:

Trump’s appearance came a day after a New York jury found him responsible for sexually abusing a woman nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.

Jurors awarded columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages. The jury dismissed his rape claim and instead found Trump liable for a lesser degree of sexual assault. Trump denied it, saying he had never met Carroll at a department store in 1996 and did not know her and said he planned to appeal the verdict.

Trump, when asked by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins about the verdict, said his poll numbers had increased and repeated his statements that he didn’t know Carroll, although at least one photo had surfaced of him. them together.

“I don’t know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she was,” Trump said.

He dismissed a question from Collins as to whether it would impact his standing with female voters and in response launched into a recital of Carroll’s claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughter and applause from the live audience. Collins tried to interrupt but Trump continued and called it a fake story and called Carroll a wacky job.

On the right to abortion:

Trump, responding to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of abortion rights last year, took credit for appointing three of the justices who joined in the ruling. the majority, saying, “It was such a big win and people are starting to understand it now.”

He has repeatedly wrongly claimed that proponents of abortion rights want to kill a baby in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth.

Trump did not say whether he would sign a federal abortion ban if re-elected, but argued that members of the anti-abortion movement are “in a very good negotiating position right now” because of the overturned by the Supreme Court of Roe v. Wade.

Trump said he would “determine what he thinks is good for the country and what is right for the country” when asked if he would sign a federal abortion ban.

On gun control:

Trump has said he would protect the Second Amendment and address mental health issues if re-elected in 2024.

“It’s not the gun that pulls the trigger, it’s the person that pulls the trigger,” he said Wednesday in response to a question from an unregistered New Hampshire voter.

Future of the war between Russia and Ukraine:

Trump repeated his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him a “smart guy”, but said he “made a big mistake” in invading Ukraine. Trump claimed, without proof or explanation, that Putin would never have invaded Ukraine if Trump was still president.

The former president said he had “a great relationship” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referring to his 2019 impeachment after he pressured Zelenskyy for a favor while refusing military aid.

Trump would not answer the question of whether he continued to send American aid to Ukraine against the invasion of Russia and would not answer the question of who he wanted to win the war, saying only : I want everyone to stop dying.

Retention of classified documents:

Trump has defended his custody of top secret and confidential government documents at his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, which is now under investigation by the Justice Department.

I had every right to do so. I didn’t make a secret of it, Trump said.

Trump gave a vague response when Collins asked if he had ever shown the classified documents to anyone.

Not really. I would have the right, said the former president.

What do you mean not really? Collins asked.

Not that I can think of, Trump said.

Trump noted that other presidents and vice presidents kept documents after they left, but did not mention that he refused to turn over documents even after receiving a subpoena.

Information from CNN and The Associated Press was used in this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/president-donald-trump-new-hampshire-town-hall/43857478 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos