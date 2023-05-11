Imran Khan’s supporters say he will be freed after court rules arrest illegal





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Supporters of Pakistan’s opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan celebrated a surprise victory on Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled this week that his arrest was unlawful.

While Khan could still face further legal scrutiny in the coming days, with multiple other charges leveled against him, the court’s decision was a major success for the opposition leader, who s is presented as the victim of a conspiracy.

But initial celebrations among Khans supporters gave way to further uncertainty on Thursday night, after the former prime minister failed to make an immediate appearance to supporters in Islamabad or address his millions of supporters. on social networks. Khans lawyer Babar Awan said the former prime minister is now being held directly by Pakistan’s Supreme Court and not the police as he awaits another hearing due on Friday.

The Pakistani government, which appears to oppose a separate Supreme Court ruling on the elections, could still choose to ignore the courts’ ruling and continue to detain Khan. But the decision may also give the government a way out amid escalating unrest in the country.

The state may conclude that it’s best to pick its battles: back off, free Khan, lower the political temperature a bit, and then focus on what’s next, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

The Supreme Court, which has become a key institution in Pakistan’s political crisis, said in its written order that up to 10 guests will be allowed to visit Khan at a police guest house overnight.

In its decision, the court largely followed the reasoning behind a petition filed by the Khans party, arguing that the circumstances of his arrest were unconstitutional.

The arrest of Khans by paramilitary forces at the High Court premises in Islamabad on Tuesday sparked days of violent clashes in Pakistan. Footage showed the former prime minister pushed into a law enforcement vehicle just after arriving for a hearing in unrelated cases.

Pakistan calls in military as protests mount over Imran Khan’s arrest

The ensuing tensions threatened to spiral out of control after Pakistan called in the army to directly confront protesters on Wednesday, deploying it in the capital Islamabad and several provinces. Since the clashes began, dozens of people have been injured, several have been killed and hundreds have been arrested, including several key members of the Khans party.

In a televised address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif compared the violent protesters to terrorists, saying they had committed unforgivable crimes. The violence has been some of the worst political tension since 2007, when former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated while campaigning.

Amid news of his possible release, crowds of Khan supporters celebrated Thursday night in Islamabad and other cities. But, in a sign that the court order may only be a first step towards easing tensions, some celebrating protesters were later gassed by officers.

Sher Ali Afridi, a senior member of the Khans party’s youth wing, said the protests would continue until Imran Khan’s release.

The workers are happy with the Supreme Court’s decision and see it as a relief, he said, but added: Let’s see now if he will be freed.

Nijat Khan, a 37-year-old pro-Khan activist, said even if their leader was freed, the party would keep up pressure on officials to drop charges against other members arrested during protests this week.

Protesters’ anger is also directed at the military to an extent rarely seen in Pakistan. As prime minister, Khan was widely seen as enjoying the backing of the military, but tensions mounted after his ousting by parliament. Khan has accused the prime minister, interior minister and an intelligence officer of being behind an assassination attempt he narrowly survived in November, and he has doubled down on those accusations these days. last days.

Partly because of Khans’ criticism, the military is more defensive now than it has been for a few years, Kugelman said.

The scale of the protests was also an indication of Khan’s popularity with many voters, even a year after parliament ousted him as prime minister.

Some Khan supporters suspect that the ultimate goal of governments and the military may be to ban their party to prevent it from winning the general elections due to be held later this year. Prior to Khan’s arrest, the Pakistani government and opposition had been in discussions over the dates of major regional polls.

But Khan’s arrest has put a damper on that dialogue and could make it difficult to return, Kugelman said.

Haq Nawaz Khan contributed to this report from Peshawar, Pakistan.

