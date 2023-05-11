Rapid changes underway in the world of technology: PM Modi

Rapid change Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a program marking National Technology Day 2023 during which he observed that rapid changes are happening in the world of technology.

He said he is confident that India’s youth will lead the country to keep up with the rapid pace of technology.

The Prime Minister mentioned the artificial intelligence (AI) tools that have emerged as the new game changers, the limitless possibilities in the healthcare sector and the new innovations taking place in drone technology and the therapeutic sector and said said India must take the lead in such breakthrough technology.

Referring to India’s goal of a self-sustaining defense sector, he made mention of “Innovation for Defense Excellence” or iDEX and said he was delighted that the Ministry of Defense bought 14 innovations from iDEX worth more than Rs 350 crore.

Modi also mentioned initiatives such as i-create and the DRDO Young Scientists Labs and said these efforts were taking a new direction.

On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple scientific projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore.

He also dedicated to the nation, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center as well as Women and Children’s Cancer Hospital building in Navi Mumbai.

Modi further dedicated to the nation, the National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility and the Navi Mumbai Radiological Research Unit.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Molybdenum-99 Fission Production Facility in Mumbai and the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant in Visakhapatnam.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory India (LIGO-India).