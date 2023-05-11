The secret mastermind behind China’s confrontation with the United States

Home page Policy

Even the all-powerful Chinese head of state is listening: Wang Huning, probably the most influential intellectual in the world, is shaping the country like no other.

Munich/Beijing It’s a rather discreet step in the limelight. In October 2017, the grand ornate double doors of the Golden Hall will open in the Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing. The first person to appear before the gathered world press is Xi Jinping, whom the Communist Party of China has just confirmed as party leader. Behind him, in single file: the six other members of the Standing Committee of the powerful Chinese Political Bureau, including Wang Huning, fifth in the hierarchy. Wang looks around shyly, bowing briefly when his name is mentioned. Then, as is customary in this tightly choreographed power ceremony, he hands over the stage to Xi Jinping. As Xi speaks, Wang silently stands next to him, second from the left.

Keeping aloof, being discreet, but always acting at the heart of power: this is the role played by Wang Huning. Hardly anyone in China has been as powerful in recent decades as Wang, born in Shanghai in 1955, and hardly anyone has understood him so well as not to attract attention. Wang Huning plays a crucial role in the Communist Party, says Munich sinologist Hans van Ess in an interview with the Frankfurter Rundschau.

Wang Huning Taught Chinese Communists to Despise the West

It was Wang who once taught Chinese Communists to despise the West. Of course, the leadership of the People’s Republic has always looked at the countries of the West, especially the United States, with a mixture of secret admiration and open rejection. In the 1980s, however, when China reopened after decades of self-imposed isolation, it was not entirely clear what path the country would take. There were still heated discussions on the right track and real wing battles, says van Ess. And even after the bloody crackdown on the democracy movement in 1989, all options were open to China. There have been discussions about what the right system for China should look like, van Ess says. Even free elections seemed possible, at least at the local level.

In 1991, a book burst into this situation that Wang Huning, then a professor of politics at the famous Fudan University in Shanghai, had written a few months earlier: America vs. America, a mixture of travelogue, political analysis and pamphlet with ideological colors. In 1988, Wang traveled for six months through the United States, the first capitalist country, as he writes, visiting more than two dozen American cities, an Amish colony, the Coca-Cola factory in Atlanta.

According to Wang, the American political system is responsible for their decline

In the book, Wang is also stunned and recounts what he saw in California, in a park right next to the University of Berkeley: There were hundreds of people dressed in rags, they spent there every night, some with small tents made of rags, others with newspapers on the ground where they slept. How is it possible, this poverty in the richest country in the world?

Wang Huning finds the answer in the American political system. My analysis shows that powerful groups that dominate politics are superior to ordinary people, he writes. At the top of politics and business would be people who pursue only their own interests, he describes the United States as a huge self-service store. Moreover, the country is torn between seemingly insoluble contradictions. Wang writes about race riots, about religious fundamentalism and spiritual emptiness, about an exuberant individualism that destroys the American family.

Wang Huning’s book contributed to China’s leadership by saying: The path taken by the West cannot be the right one, says Hans van Ess. And so, in the leadership of China, people who wanted to stick to the path of one-party rule and advocated for the Communist Party to keep control of everything prevailed.

Chinese teachers of three generations also influence Xi Jinping

In the mid-1990s, Wang’s rise from a famous intellectual to an influential politician began. Under State and Party leader Jiang Zemin, Wang climbed higher and higher in the Communist Party’s political hierarchy. Jiang’s successor, Hu Jintao, took him on a state visit and brought him to the Politburo. There he advanced to the Standing Committee under Xi Jinping, where he still sits today, now fourth. For Xi, Wang conceived the Chinese dream of the People’s Republic re-emerging as a world power. Hardly anyone else has mastered the art of wrapping concrete political goals in catchy slogans.

In terms of sheer political survival, Wang is unique, having served under three successive top-echelon Communist Party leaders for more than 30 years, according to David Shambaugh, one of China’s top authorities on the power structure. Teacher of the Three Generations or Teacher of the State are just two of the unofficial titles awarded to Wang.

When an angry mob stormed the Capitol in Washington in January 2021, people in China suddenly started talking about Wang’s long-out-of-print book. Bloomberg news agency reported at the time that individual copies of America vs. America had been sold at Chinese online retailers for up to $2,500. You don’t even have to read the book in China to understand what’s wrong with the United States. One look at state television is enough, where the horror reports that America actually produces like on an assembly line are shown every day: the shootings, the drug epidemic, the hundreds of thousands of corona deaths .

Next task: the question of Taiwan

Xi Jinping’s Chinese Dream, once conceived by Wang Huning, has long since supplanted the American Dream. The two states have embarked on a path of conflict from which they can hardly be dissuaded. In Washington, Republicans and Democrats are outdoing each other in their verbal attacks on China, and in Beijing, Head of State Xi recently warned that Western countries, especially the United States, have implemented a lockdown. and a comprehensive crackdown on China, hampering the country’s development to an unprecedented extent. Wang should see it the same way.

This spring, Wang got the Sinology Daniel Leese Recently named one of the most influential intellectuals in the world, Xi Jinping gave him another role: as chairman of an important advisory body, he is now co-responsible for Chinese policy in Taiwan. The People’s Republic considers the democratically governed island state to be part of its own national territory.

In early February, Wang Huning met with a senior Taiwanese opposition politician and struck a surprisingly soft tone. The two sides should work together to ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Wang said, according to Chinese state media. How is this supposed to work in the face of growing military threats from China, when in Taiwan only a tiny minority can imagine reunification with the People’s Republic? Wang must now come up with a convincing answer to this question. If he does not, the conflict with the West is likely to escalate further. Because Xi Jinping has long made it clear that when it comes to Taiwan, China will never promise to refrain from using force.