Reviews | Britain’s Tories head for the exit





Comment this story Comment Matthew dAncona is editor of the New European and columnist for the London Evening Standard. After 13 years in power in the UK, the Conservative Party is preparing to be ousted from office. On May 4, he was beaten in local elections across England, losing more than 1,050 council seats and winning a pitiful 26% of the popular vote. While such contests are an imperfect guide to a party’s likely performance in a general election, these calamitous results suggest the conservatives are heading for the exit. General elections must take place no later than January 28, 2025 and will almost certainly take place next year. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has no choice but to stick to the strategy he adopted when he took the top job in October: stabilize the economy, with an ugly parallel order of culture wars, focused on stopping small boats ferrying desperate refugees across the English Channel. and deport those who succeed to Rwanda. You might expect, however, that within the wider party and associated think tanks, it will be a period of reassessment and vigorous reflection to address the many pressing issues facing conservatives in Great Britain. 21st century Britain. What hope can the party offer young voters, who resent Brexit, the shortage of affordable housing and the government’s inaction on climate change? What is the modern Conservative response to the changing needs of Britain’s public services, especially its deplorable system of social care for the elderly? How, after the terrible prime ministers of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, can the Tories restore public trust and claim competence and compassion? These are the kinds of questions one would reasonably expect the Conservative Party to ask. But you would be wrong. Instead, the movement is redoubling its focus on the right-wing populism and nativism that have been its twin drivers since the 2016 Brexit referendum. Increasingly, the critical mass of British conservatism is not to be found in an openness to the changing world, but in a British variant of Trumpism. Evidenced by the National Conservatism conference held in London from May 15 to 17 under the auspices of the Edmund Burke Foundation. Its stated objective is to rally the troops of the right behind the rebirth of singular national traditions which alone have the power to bind a people and make it flourish. The most striking feature of the conference is the seniority of its speakers, including Interior Secretary Suella Braverman; Michael Gove, the smartest minister in the Sunaks government; and Jacob Rees-Mogg, until recently an influential minister who now has his own show on GB News. They will be joined by American allies such as Ohio Senator JD Vance, commentator Rod Dreher, Hudson Institutes Christopher DeMuth and Kevin Roberts of the Heritage Foundation. This is absolutely not a fringe festival of conservative mavericks. This is a strategic gathering of the dominant ideologues within the party, intended to strengthen their grip on its imagination and its future and to strengthen the link with their counterparts across the Atlantic. It’s the UK chapter of the MAGA movement, and it sparkles with confidence: fiercely opposed to wokery, immigration and so-called liberal elites. No less remarkable is the absence of a rival alliance of moderate conservatives. Until recently, the centrist one-nation tradition within the party remained a powerful force, representing conservatives who believed in obligations of the rich to the poor, decent public services and internationalism. When the Conservatives took power 13 years ago with David Cameron, he became Prime Minister promising a modern version of the party, socially liberal, committed to environmental protection and proudly determined to spend more on National Service health and international development. This version of the Conservative Party has simply ceased to exist. Its morale has been destroyed by Brexit and its ranks in Parliament depleted by Johnson’s ruthless purges in 2019. For the first time in my life, moderate conservatism has no clearly identifiable leader-in-waiting or tribune. The closest candidate for such a role would be Penny Mordaunt, a Brexiteer who nevertheless has many modern instincts. But she ran twice unsuccessfully for the party leadership and has no identifiable caucus of supporters in parliament. Instead, the gravitational pull of nationalist populism is proving irresistible to a growing number of conservatives. The genuine conviction of a belief in the UK and its traditions is weaponized by the most dangerous slogans and hashtags of xenophobia, resentment and social conservatism. Is this what the country needs in its current miserable state? Absolutely not. But there is no doubt that this is what the Conservative Party plans to offer. Popular Opinion Articles See 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/05/11/uk-conservative-tory-election-sunak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos